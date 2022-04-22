A new game Tales from the Borderlands is under development and will be launched later this year. To announce it is Gearbox.

The company, which developed the main Borderlands series, is doing development internally for Telltale’s follow-up to 2014’s Tales from the Borderlands. It is unclear if any of the characters or story details from the original game will also be featured in this chapter, but Gearbox and 2K have confirmed it will be a “new adventure” with “new characters and new stories”.

There is currently no trailer for this sequel yet, but Gearbox simply showed a very interesting image which you can see below.

New adventure, new characters, new tales. An all NEW Tales from the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K.#GearboxAtPAX #Borderlands pic.twitter.com/mhBicROKqX – GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) April 21, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Gearbox CEO, Randy Pitchford, announced the new Tales from the Borderlands during a panel at PAX East on Thursday. Pitchford said to watch out for a bigger announcement this summer where a trailer will likely be shown as well.

Source: Polygon