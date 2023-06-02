Friday, June 2, 2023, 00:21



With the intention of promoting female talent in different disciplines, the ‘Ellas, artistas’ gala was born, which this Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., celebrates its second edition at the Nuevo Teatro Circo de Cartagena.

Dance, music, poetry, illustration and interpretation will come together in this solidarity proposal with which funds will be raised so that the local associations Afibrocar (Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) and AFA Levante (Alzheimer) can count on more resources to facilitate the well-being of their patients. “The goal is to achieve a 360º vision of art in the name of women, since it is women who suffer the most from fibromyalgia, with more than 90% of cases,” says singer Lydia Martín, one of the gala participants. , which will present live the songs from his new stage in music, which began a few months ago with ‘La noria’ and which he is gradually presenting in the form of chapters.

In the musical field, Martín will be accompanied by the pop of Marta Saorín -accompanied by the pianist Silvia Campillo and the double bassist Ana Macías, the Celtic melodies of the band led by Esperanza Lamet Celtic Seas and the stories and ‘covers’ of the Italian based in Cartagena Claudia Vergotti. In addition, the trovo will be present by the hand of La Niña de la Magdalena, an approximation to the tradition by Natalia Martín.

The dance will be represented by the students of the Ana López school in Cartagena. For her part, Myriam Ortas will take the stage as a representative of the actresses. Clara Ledo, the artist in charge of creating the poster for the show, will have an exhibition of illustrations in the hall of the theater. Ledo also signs the poster for the upcoming Carthaginians and Romans festivities and has captured her drawings on murals as part of the ‘Stendhalazo in Cartagena’ project.

I Gala ‘Them, artists’

When

Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

Where

New Circus Theatre. Cartagena.

How much

Tickets: 10 and 12 euros.

Literature will be present thanks to the recital by the poet Magdalena Sánchez Blesa, author of ‘Ahora que soy de arena’, ‘Te necesitas’ and ‘Instrucciones a mis hijos’, among other titles.

The gala will be led by María Jesús Poyato and the photographer Carmen Meroño will be in charge of immortalizing all the moments of the night. The gala has the collaboration of the Cartagena City Council through the Department of Culture, the newspaper LA VERDAD, Practiser, Medusas Cakes and Clara Ledo.