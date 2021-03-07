LA VERDAD publishes a magazine to recognize the merits and the work of the women of the Region on the eve of 8-M

‘La Verdad’ publishes this Sunday a magazine on the occasion of the celebration of Women’s Day. The publication, which can be obtained free of charge together with the newspaper, collects over 42 pages the main challenges faced by women and the initiatives that show that female talent abounds and shines in the Region of Murcia.

The magazine will also be available in digital format from this Monday on the laverdad.es website.