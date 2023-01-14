On Saturday, January 14, Inna Churikova, one of the most famous actresses of the national theater and cinema, passed away. Millions of viewers know her by her roles in such films as “There is no ford in the fire”, “The Same Munghausen”, “Shirley Myrli”, “Military Field Romance”. This list itself is proof that Inna Churikova was an actress of great and multifaceted talent, who was subject to any role. Meanwhile, at the first exam at the theater school, she was not only not appreciated, but also cruelly ridiculed, which did not at all make her retreat from her dream of becoming an actress. Izvestia recalls how a girl from the province, thanks to her own talent and perseverance, became the star of the screen.

“I dream of being famous”

Inna Churikova was born on October 5, 1943 in the town of Belebey in Bashkiria, where her parents were evacuated. The father of the future actress, Mikhail Kuzmich, was an agronomist, an employee of the Timiryazev Agricultural Academy, his mother, Elizaveta Zakharovna, worked as an agrochemist, later became a doctor of agricultural sciences. Parents broke up when Churikova was very young, and the girl stayed with her mother. After the war, they moved several times from city to city, until, finally, they finally settled in Moscow. where her mother got a job at the Botanical Garden. She raised her daughter alone, so there was not much wealth in the family. But, according to the memoirs of the actress, her mother invariably supported her confidence that she was beautiful and would be able to achieve her dreams.

AND Inna Churikova had a dream since childhood, one and unchanging: she dreamed of becoming an actress . In early childhood, having visited a pioneer camp, she took part in a theatrical production, and she liked it so much that she realized that she was ready to devote her life only to the acting profession! In the ninth grade, she came to the Stanislavsky Theater, where a theater studio for schoolchildren worked. Inna successfully passed the exams and ended up on the stage of the first real theater in her life. Studio teacher Lev Yelagin considered in her the makings of a great actress, supported her dream of studying acting, urged her not to bury her talent in the ground.

therefore after school Churikova no longer had any doubts about where to go. She applied to three theatrical universities at once: the Shchukin and Schepkin schools and the Moscow Art Theater School . The exams were given one by one. However, the first two attempts were unsuccessful. When at the Moscow Art Theater School she read Pushkin’s poems in front of the commission, closing her eyes in order to feel the text more deeply, she was simply ridiculed. At the Shchukin school, she was also ridiculed: one of the members of the commission, after seeing how the young artist portrays Aphrodite, commented with a smile on the inconsistency of the girl’s appearance with the statues of the Greek goddess. But this did not make Churikova give up her dream: the third exam, this time at Sliver, was successful. The members of the commission discerned a truly great talent behind the peculiar appearance.

A star was born in Lenkom

Inna Churikova began acting in films during her studies. These were small, usually comic episodes. , – for example, in the film “I’m walking around Moscow”, she played the role of a girl who won a rooster in a cage competition. After college, Churikova tried to get a job at the Theater of Satire, but she was refused – again because of the “non-theatrical” appearance. In total, the young actress was assigned to the Theater for Young Spectators, where for several years she remained on the roles of funny little animals and Babok-Ezhek.

Everything changed in 1973, when a young director Mark Zakharov appeared at the Youth Theatre. He immediately saw a great talent in Churikova and invited him to the main role in his musical performance “Till”. During the preparation of the performance, Zakharov’s colleagues were more than once perplexed because of the strange, in their opinion, choice of the actress for the main role. But Mark Zakharov had no doubts about his choice. And not without reason: having embodied on the stage the main character and at the same time several other characters, Churikova demonstrated the full depth of her acting talent, in the course of action giving rise to the whole palette of feelings in the audience – from laughter to genuine tragedy.

“Til” thundered deafeningly not only in Moscow, but throughout the country. Inna Churikova literally woke up famous. Both critics and directors drew attention to the talent of a young actress with a non-standard appearance. However, as far as the theater is concerned, Churikova remained faithful to Mark Zakharov. For more than forty years she served in Lenkom, playing leading roles in productions such as Hamlet, The Seagull, Marriage, and many others. Her last performance was the 2012 production of White Lies based on Alejandro Casona’s play Trees Die Standing. Churikova has not appeared on stage lately .

And laughter and tears and love

The on-screen fate of Churikova was successful from the very beginning. Of course, even here the directors were in no hurry to give her serious dramatic roles, but she managed to show herself in short comic episodes. And when in the fairy tale “Frost” by the famous Alexander Row, she played Marfushechka-darling, the spoiled daughter of her stepmother, she conquered the whole country. According to rumors, the director was going to approve another actress for the role of Marfushi, but Churikova was cracking nuts with her teeth during the auditions so provocatively that Rowe simply could not resist.

After the release of the film, critics praised Churikova’s game, and she herself, as she later admitted, wept bitterly. Seeing her clumsy, ugly heroine on the screen, she was finally convinced that with such an appearance she could only dream of love and marriage.

However, things turned out differently. In 1967, the young director Gleb Panfilov was about to shoot his first feature film about the Civil War. For the role of Tanya Tetkina, a nurse on an ambulance train traveling along military roads, he was looking for an actress with a non-standard appearance. Seeing Churikova in a teleplay, he searched for her for a long time in order to offer the actress the main role. Churikova agreed. And during the filming, a romance began between them. Nothing held them back: Panfilov was divorced, Churikova was not married. So after a couple of months of dating, they began to live together. The joint work was successful: the film received the main prize at the international festival in Locarno.

Three years later, in 1970, Panfilov and Churikova officially married. This happened during the filming of the film “The Beginning”, where Churikova also played a major role, or rather, two at once – the weaver Praskovya Stroganova, an amateur artist, and Jeanne d’Arc. As a result Churikova became the “Actress of 1970” according to a survey of viewers of the “Soviet Screen” .

However, this was far from the only award of Inna Churikova. So, for her role in the film “Military Field Romance” by Pyotr Todorovsky, she was awarded the “Silver Lion” of the 34th Berlin Film Festival. And for the main role in the film “Vassa” she was awarded the State Prize of the RSFSR named after the Vasilyev brothers. She managed to prove her true greatness as a dramatic actress – but this did not stop her from playing in completely different films. So, the unpretentious film comedy “Shirley Myrli” of 1995, not least, thanks to the talent of Churikova, became truly popularly loved, and her exclamation “Forgive me, a sinful fool!” – has become, as they say now, a meme.

Inna Churikova and Gleb Panfilov carried their love through their whole lives. Their only son Ivan was born in 1978. He graduated from MGIMO, now works as a producer. The last two performances with the participation of Inna Churikova – “The Lioness of Aquitaine” and “Lie to the Salvation” – on the stage of “Lenkom” were staged for his wife by Gleb Panfilov.

Today it became known that Lenkom canceled performances on Saturday, January 14 and Tuesday, January 17. Farewell to Inna Churikova will take place on the stage of her native theater.