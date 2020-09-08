The Leaders of Russia competitors held in Solnechnogorsk close to Moscow contributes to the qualitative enchancment of the nation’s administration system, involving energetic, caring and gifted personnel … Specialists informed Izvestia about this, commenting on the ultimate of the competitors. On September 7, the winners of the third and largest season of the flagship undertaking of the Russia – Land of Alternatives platform grew to become identified … 300 contributors from 54 areas, in addition to two residents of Ukraine and Belarus, entered the tremendous closing of the competitors. On Monday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited the location and spoke in regards to the essential qualities of a civil servant , in addition to the significance of the digital transformation of the nation.

Success in any respect ranges

The Leaders of Russia competitors has truly turn into a profession elevate for younger professionals. Many finalists discover their manner into authorities service or proceed their path in massive non-public and public corporations … Virtually half of the contributors are below 35. In complete, 233.8 thousand purposes have been submitted from totally different elements of the nation. The Tremendous Ultimate was initially alleged to happen on the finish of March, however the COVID-19 pandemic has made its personal changes. The assembly of the finalists and their potential mentors passed off in a “no tie” format on the territory of the Senezh settlement close to Moscow within the administration workshop of the identical identify. This yr, 300 contributors from 54 areas of the nation and two residents of Ukraine and Belarus gathered below the roof of a specifically constructed tent.

Based on the organizers, within the closing half, a lot of the contributors represented the sphere of “schooling, IT and science” (42%) and the monetary sector (21%). It’s adopted by healthcare (10%), trade (9%), building, transport and logistics (7%), commerce (6%), providers (4%) and public administration (1%). Primarily based on the choice outcomes, mentors can be assigned to the finalists. They are often members of the federal government or heads of enormous corporations.

Photograph: TASS / URA.RU / Vladimir Andreev

Choice for participation was carried out on a multi-stage foundation … Earlier than reaching the ultimate stage, the candidates confronted fairly critical assessments. On the first stage, they needed to register and add a video interview on the undertaking’s web site to show their motivation and need to take part in an mental competitors. On the subsequent stage, the contributors needed to cross an internet check for private skills. T The third and closing stage – full-time, it passed off in every of the federal districts for a number of days. The contributors solved numerous administration instances and introduced their initiatives.

As a mentor within the competitors, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attended the Tremendous Ultimate this yr. Addressing the contributors, he pressured that choice doesn’t assure on the spot development up the profession ladder, however will give recognition of competence … The Prime Minister recalled that among the many former contestants there are present governors, mayors, deputy ministers and prime managers of state and personal corporations.

Itemizing the primary qualities essential for working within the civil service, the prime minister named honesty, professionalism, broad outlook, information, initiative, the power to transcend the standard patterns, in addition to digital competence.

– On this work, nobody guarantees that it’s straightforward right here. This isn’t about public service, however it’s going to positively be attention-grabbing, – stated Mikhail Mishustin.

In his opinion, you do not have to go to Moscow to achieve success … The expertise gained must be utilized in all elements of Russia in order that life turns into higher and extra snug not solely in sure elements of the nation.

Mikhail Mishustin highlighted the function of the primary deputy head of the presidential administration Sergei Kiriyenko, thanking him for organizing and holding the competitors … The prime minister recalled that Kiriyenko personally oversees the Leaders of Russia competitors in any respect levels of the competitors and is in direct contact with the contributors and mentors.

Mikhail Mishustin speaks to the contributors of the superfinal of the administration competitors “Leaders of Russia 2020” Photograph: RIA Novosti / Alexander Astafiev

– It’s essential to say how a lot the primary deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergei Vladilenovich Kiriyenko, and the final director of the ANO “Russia – the nation of alternatives” Alexei Komissarov are engaged on the competitors. Because of their private involvement, the competitors has turn into probably the most necessary personnel packages for our state, – added the pinnacle of the Cupboard.

The chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko was additionally in contact with the contributors by way of videoconference. In her opinion, the Leaders of Russia competitors is probably the most environment friendly and high-speed elevator within the international locations e. The speaker, who has been the mentor of the undertaking for the second yr, pressured that increasingly ladies are participating within the competitors, however their quantity shouldn’t be so massive.

“He (the Leaders of Russia competitors – Izvestia) completely positively helps those that are able to attempt themselves, to verify what they’re able to,” Valentina Matvienko stated.

Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Increased Schooling, additionally actively interacted with the contributors. He’s a mentor within the Science specialization.

Historically, solely 100 winners of the Leaders of Russia competitors are decided, however 2020 was an exception. This time, 106 candidates have been chosen who can additional pursue their careers below the patronage of main statesmen or firm leaders. … The rise within the variety of those that handed all of the assessments was introduced by the primary deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko.

Break by way of the ceiling

The RANEPA confirmed to Izvestia that the competitors is a form of social elevate. It permits to disclose the managerial potential of specialists and generally helps to interrupt by way of the “glass ceilings” in profession progress.

– The competitors has the standing of a “social order”, that’s, it realizes a social demand for a brand new technology of managers who, within the face of rising uncertainty, are capable of successfully reply to improvement challenges and guarantee social stability – stated the director of the Institute of Civil Service and Administration Igor Bartsits.

Photograph: RIA Novosti / Alexander Astafiev

Based on the skilled, Leaders of Russia contribute to the qualitative enchancment of the nation’s administration system, involving energetic, caring, gifted folks in communication who’re starting to really feel their relevance and discover alternatives for self-realization.

Nevertheless, there are additionally issues in such social elevators. Based on Georgy Fedorov, President of the Side Heart for Social and Political Analysis, the inconsistency of presidency packages for his or her preparation performs a big function within the high quality of personnel.

– This isn’t the primary forge of personnel … At this time there isn’t a normal and long-term system of personnel coaching in response to clear and uniform standards, the skilled believes. – At this time there’s a colossal scarcity of personnel. Many workers don’t meet the requirements and standards of the twenty first century.