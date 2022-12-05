By

Combining youth and experience is a guarantee in search of meeting your goals. The Spanish soccer team has this and much more. The union of the national team is the necessary incentive towards victory. Qatar has become a major challenge but the quality of the footballers and coaching staff encourage them to dream big. Iberia supports sharpness and tenacity in all its facets as demonstrated by our internationals on the pitch through their project Talent on Boardplan support for Spanish talent inside and outside our borders. encompasses talent of athletes, artists, researchers and scientists, and even institutions, initiatives and events from any of the areas of culture, sport and R+D+I.

Spain took off in Qatar in an outstanding way. The resounding 7-0 against Costa Rica it became a magnificent letter of introduction in the most important tournament in international football. Against Germany, Luis Enrique’s pupils tied at 1 but they played a great game against the four times world champion. The third day of the group stage was the most complicated because Japan defeated La Roja 2-1. Yes indeed, It was enough to go to the round of 16. It is now when the qualifiers arrive and Morocco is waiting for us with the desire to surprise.

Gavi, Pedri, Nico Williams… Youth, divine treasure. Spain has pearls that point to rule world football for decades. The talent of these cracks accompanied by the experience and residue of emblems such as Sergio Busquets, Azpilicueta or Koke, are the perfect combination for try to eliminate Morocco and move on to the quarterfinals with the desire to face the final leg of the competition with the highest possible ambition.

Iberia has taken the Spanish soccer team in its A350 baptized with the name Talent on Board. First, the members of La Roja went from Madrid to Amman (Jordan), where they played a friendly match. Later, the National Team flew to Qatar to play the first match of the competition. And finally, the airline will bring the team to Spain once its participation in the tournament ends. During the flight to Amman, Iberia wanted to surprise the players and the coaching staff through the captain, who gave them a welcome message on board right at minute 116 of the flight. A very symbolic minute because it was the moment when Iniesta scored the goal that made us World Champions in 2010.

Throughout the participation of La Roja in the World Cup, Iberia, as sponsor of the Spanish National Soccer Team, send messages of encouragement and congratulations in the multi-channel campaign that he has developed. He also follows match by match on his social media profiles.

Iberia supports the world of sport, also the less massive disciplines. Proof of this is the commitment to the Iberia teama group of Olympic and Paralympic athletes from disciplines such as karate, weightlifting or athletics, among others, who They came back from Tokyo with 3 medals.

In 2022, an Iberia Talent on Board Team has been formed again and is in full preparation for Paris 2024. Twelve athletes: six men and six women. Emerging and Established Talentsgreatest exponents of sports disciplines less media coverage such as taekwondo, climbing or swimmingamong others:

Silvia Mas (Sailing), Irene Sánchez Escribano (Athletics), Rodrigo Conde (Rowing), Antia Jacome (Canoeing), Adriana Cerezo (Taekwondo), Sarai Gascón (Paralympic Swimming), Alberto Ginés (Climbing), Ray Zapata (Artistic Gymnastics) , Niko Shera (Judo), Diego García Carrera (Athletics), Hugo González De Oliveria (Swimming), Gerard Descárrega (Paralympic Athletics).

Ambassadors of Spanish talent With more than 95 years of history, Iberia has become one of the references for the ‘Spain brand’ by continually getting involved in exporting different expressions of national culture to the nearly 50 countries in which it operates, connecting people, stories and cultures. Iberia’s commitment is to value the great talent of this country, be it in culture, sport or research, help it fly and make it visible within and beyond our borders. That’s why ‘Talent on Board’ was born.

