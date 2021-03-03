England, so reticent on so many historical occasions to changes or to a different way of understanding talent in football, is being filled with ‘gamers’ with a British passport. In the midst of the explosion of the Premier League as the reference league at the European level, the arrival of foreign players and coaches more broadly has allowed the profile of the English player to change. Their academies now give young people of another style.

In Birmingham Jack Grealish shines with an indomitable talent, in Manchester, Foden is a polished diamond that shines with Guardiola as a craftsman throughout the process, Maddison is the leader of the Leicester playmaker And then there’s Mount, the great national project that now shines at Chelsea. All added to a Lingard who is back in West Ham and two talents and less young people who seek their ‘resurrection’ like Ross Barkley or Dele Alli.

Gareth Southgate has an ‘overbooking’ of talent and in England they are already speculating how many of these players will be able to enter the list for the next Euro 2020, held in 2021 because of Covid-19.

With 100 days of the Euro, Grealish and Foden are the best placed to go on this list. The Villa and the City are completing exceptional seasons. One is a star in Birmingham and the other is developing his full potential in a City that is aiming for a champion.

It was difficult for Grealish to enter the national team and, at the time, there was some debate about the preference of the FA and Southgate himself for Mason Mount, a player who has combined his growth at Chelsea with his time in all the lower categories of English football. A boy from the house for the Federation and it will be difficult for him to lose his place on the list given the appreciation he has for the player. The favoritism of the people, that if, Grealish seems to have it, for which an opportunity as a starter is requested from the beginning of the European Championship.

Foden, still acquiring stripes at City and with just two caps, would appear somewhat behind in the race. That if, everything will depend on the state of form in which they arrive at the tournament and see how the last appointments are given. There, according to the Daily Mail, James Maddison could get his chance. The Leicester has 11 goals and 10 assists and Southgate is ‘forced’ to give him a chance in the casting of the most covered position of his selection.

The cases of Barkley, Lingard and Dele Alli

Called to be the owners of that position years ago, the later generation seems to have advanced them. Lingard, against the prognosis, is the best placed to enter the call. The former United has found his place at West Ham, which moves at a height in the table in which few expected. His talent is shining like it has not been seen in a long time. At the moment, three goals, two assists and good feelings.

Dele Alli and Barkley, on the contrary, are going through a difficult time. The first is ‘The Case’ in capital letters in England. Mourinho arrived with the intention of reviving his talent, he enjoyed opportunities and did not shine as expected. This year, with a totally secondary role, there was talk of possible exits that did not occur and, although it is in full improvement, its return to what it was seems complicated. Barkley, in clear improvement at Aston Villa with Grealish, has a difficult presence due to injuries at the end of 2020. For now, in 2021, he has not shown his best level. A little more than 100 days for England to debut and everyone has no gap. Someone will run out of a ticket for a Euro in which they are among the favorites.