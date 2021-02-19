Do we really believe? The fascination with impact modifies perspectives and singles out success. We believe that the two serial scorers who passed through Spain this week to wreak havoc from north to south are the only ones to blame for our current misfortunes and will set the tone for years to come. It was they, but also PSG and Borussia Dortmund as teams, who left the atmosphere full of disturbing questions: do the greats of Spain really want a European Super League? And worrying questions: do we really believe that LaLiga is the best championship in the world? And challenging questions: do we really believe that competitive power is solved only by buying a crack world? And foolish questions: do we really believe that the feline powers of Mbappé and Haaland, who detonated their voracious talents in Barcelona and Seville, are going to make football a purely physical matter?

