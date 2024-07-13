Chihuahua, Chih.- With more than 10 years in the world of photography and a degree in Communication Sciences from the UACH, Fersen Ribera has managed to succeed in this profession, becoming one of the best in the city, participating in various world-class projects.

Currently, Fer Sen Ribera and his photography studio “Pop S Tu Dioimage” were invited and selected to collaborate with Miss Mexico for two days in the state of Chihuahua, having a total of eight models under their charge.

“I am extremely proud to have come this far. This time, two companies invited me to participate in this project and, best of all, this project seeks to promote tourism in Chihuahua. Therefore, I will have to photograph the girls in the city’s historical monuments,” said a very proud Fersen Ribera, adding that in order to grow in the world of photography, he took various photography courses and workshops in Mexico City.

He says that this new project is for the love of art and a collaboration that he decided to take on as a challenge because it will be a very important part of his resume and personal growth. Because of that, he wants to give his best in this project.

To become an excellent photographer, Fersen Ribera polished his photographic eye for years, studied cinema to discover different approaches and finally studied various lighting techniques and angles, with the aim of obtaining the best photograph.

“I have always been passionate about photography, especially photographing fashion. I love highlighting the beauty of the most insignificant things that most people think are ugly, like mud or a vacant lot. I think I have the ability to bring out that beauty that is not appreciated by the naked eye,” Fersen happily explained, adding that photography is guided by psychology because it always has to motivate people to get their best angle.

It is worth noting that he has previously photographed various models, being in charge of their photographic portfolios for various agencies. In addition, in the future he plans to consolidate his photography studio to take photographs at a national level and later at a global level.

