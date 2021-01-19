Phil Jackson said that the playoffs were decided by talent and luck. And the Nets have the first. Too much. We are not yet at that point in the season at all or nothing, but in the Big Apple they are going to have a lot of fun watching one of the most attractive teams of the last decade play and, at the same time, one that is going to be subjected to the constant scrutiny of the fans, the judgment of the analyst and the challenge of facing an NBA that does not wait for anyone, something that the vast majority of people who make up the team know very well. draft. Starting with Steve Nash, a man of immeasurable quality who changed basketball but couldn’t touch glory; through Mike D’Antoni, the maker of extremes, the misunderstood creator. And of course, reaching a James Harden who has come to Brooklyn with the intention of winning a ring that he did not get in Houston and aware that time is running out and that talent can be eternal, but that the physical does not forgive.

The good thing for Harden is that he has at his side a being with the last name Durant: a timeless, historical player, with a privileged physique and innate abilities that place him among the best ever; and what does he know (he has suffered it in his flesh) that winning is not so easy because of something that sooner or later everyone in the NBA understands: never is. Durant had to flee forward, to a place that mixed old and new, a growing celebrity in Oakland, a style that changed the course of the best league in the world and the memory of times gone by that the Warriors honored with the making of one of the greatest dynasties in history. The forward was part of it when he left Oklahoma to, like LeBron in 2010, remove the thorn. Win at last. And once achieved, set course on a new path without the need, or the desire (never had) to give explanations. And between The beard and the stylized forward, the figure of a Kyrie emerges who has been out of the Nets dynamics seven games without anyone knowing why. Or, at least, in six of them: the official version for the last absence is that it was finalizing its conditioning after an incomprehensible stoppage, it leaves behind the main reason why the project can make water.

Because if the Nets can be beaten there is one thing, it is by themselves. With a talent comparable only to his bad head, Kyrie may be the weakest mental link on a team in which he is already rolling it but in which he also has room to put the direct. Communication with his new partner will be clear, as well as with a Durant with whom he seems estranged. For now, he has seen behind the scenes how both players understand each other well on court, while Harden shows a superlative and partially inhuman version that contrasts with his last four games in the Rockets, in which he did not reach 20 points, something that he never did. it had happened in Houston. Yesterday, the shooting guard went to 34 points, 6 rebounds and 12 assists, and corrected the 6 balls that he lost in the first half without giving any in the second. In addition, he has become the first player in history to start with a new team and get more than 30 points and 10 assists in his first two games. And last night, he knew how to say when to do it and manage the match time well. In addition to giving Durant assistance to sentence him with a triple … after Harden’s own failure. As if it were a video game: if I fail it, it’s up to you. And we go on.