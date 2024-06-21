The Emirates School Education Foundation has approved updates to the tracks, the system of elective subjects, and the academic plan for the next year 2024-2025.

The system gives students the opportunity to participate in designing their educational career by giving them the opportunity to choose the subjects they wish to study in accordance with their abilities and level of academic achievement.

The system includes six compulsory academic subjects: Arabic language, Islamic education, social studies/moral education, English language, mathematics, and physical and health education. The rest of the subjects will be divided into two groups of elective subjects, the first of which includes three scientific subjects: physics, chemistry, and biology, while the second group of elective subjects includes three diverse subjects: computing, creative design and innovation, health sciences, and the arts.

She pointed out that the compulsory subjects are for all students, regardless of their educational paths and choices, after which the student is able to choose from the first group of elective subjects, which includes scientific subjects, followed by the second group of elective subjects, which includes activity subjects.

The elective subjects system provides a set of plans in both the general and advanced tracks and is divided into two basic groups. The third cycle student in the first group graduates having completed the requirements of two out of three scientific subjects, while the outcomes of the second group focus on the current study plan without applying the subjects. Elective academic subjects so that the student covers all the subjects assigned to him according to previous plans.

She emphasized that the elective subjects system requires a systematic and thoughtful academic guidance program to ensure that the student chooses the education model most appropriate for his university major.