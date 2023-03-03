The Emirates Foundation for School Education has approved the timetable for the end-of-semester exams for the various educational stages and academic tracks in Emirati schools and in private schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum.

According to the schedule, students will take the Arabic and English language exams in writing on the seventh and eighth of March, and the exam time will be from eight thirty to ten o’clock. Students complete their exams in Islamic Education on March 13, social studies on March 14, health sciences on Friday March 17, mathematics on March 20, English language on March 21, physics on March 22, Arabic language on March 23, and chemistry on Friday March 24.

As for the twelfth students in the applied track, they will take the exams of the same academic subjects until March 14, after which they will test applied mathematics on Monday, March 20, English language on March 21, applied sciences on March 22, and Arabic language on March 23.

The exam period will be on Friday from nine in the morning until eleven in the afternoon.

Students from the third to the twelfth grades will hand in the final assignments and projects for the subjects of group “B” in the period from 6 to 10 March.

The Foundation indicated that the exam will be paper-based for the third and fourth grades through physical attendance at the school, and it will be electronic and paper-based for the rest of the grades in public schools and private schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum, and students of the twelfth grade will apply an electronic written exam in the English language.

The Foundation directed that students should adhere to the official school uniform during the examination period, and bring their computers to school.

The twelfth grade students enrolled in private education and tolerance schools will submit all their exams in public education schools, except for Islamic education and social studies subjects, and the written exam for the Arabic and English languages, which will be applied in their schools under the supervision and joint coordination with the coordinators of the school branches. While the twelfth students enrolled in the Schools of Tolerance submit all exams in their schools.

Electronic and paper exams are applied for grades five to twelve in English and Arabic, mathematics, physics, and science.