Tale e Quale Show 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the Tournament of Champions, 10 November

This evening, Friday 10 November 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the Tale e Quale Show 2023 Tournament of Champions will be broadcast, the show hosted by Carlo Conti now in its thirteenth edition. In this last episode, the top five competitors classified at the end of this edition and the top five of the 2022 edition will compete. Where to see the Tale e Quale Show 2023 Tournament of Champions live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Friday 10 November 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1.

Tale e Quale Show Tournament of Champions 2023 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs using the internet connection.

How many episodes

We have seen where to see Tale e Quale Show 2023 live on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? In total, eight episodes will be broadcast: the first on Friday 22 September 2023; the eighth and final (Tournament of Champions) on November 10, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: there may be changes: