The Bee Gees blow up Tale and Quale Show. In today’s episode, September 29, 2023, the performance of Biagio Izzo, Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni is destined to leave its mark, in every sense. The trio, in the show hosted by Carlo Conte, performs as the Gibb brothers and gives the Rai 1 audience the unforgettable Stayin’ Alive, the pearl of Saturday Night Fever. The English of the interpreters of Tale e Quale Show is not impeccable and the X profile of the program celebrates the creation of a new tongue twister.

A new tongue twister was invented today at #taleequaleshow! Seeing is believing! Thanks Gabriele Cirilli, Francesco Paolantoni and Biagio Izzo pic.twitter.com/cFDkNPai0F — Taleequale Show (@taleequaleshow) September 29, 2023