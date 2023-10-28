This edition of the Rai 1 variety show is also drawing to a close. Here is the ranking of the sixth episode and the general ranking

The episode of Such and Such Show on Friday 27 October, the penultimate before the proclamation of the Champion of Tale e Quale Show 13 and the highly anticipated Tournament of Champions which will air on November 10, was dominated by Tananai’s excellent performance Luca Gaudianomanaged to convince judges and audiences at home with the hit Tango which was worth it to him 72 points and a further and important leap forward in the general classification.

Gaudiano WITH Tananai WINS "AS IS" — Third victory for the singer-songwriter from Foggia who won the Sanremo Festival 2021 in the section New Proposals after triumphing as Tiziano Ferro with I can't explain it and in those of Al Bano with In the sun. Gaudiano left the judges speechless, with Giorgio Panariello also wanting to underline the importance of a song like Tango in this somewhat delicate historical moment, with the war between Russia and Ukraine continuing unabated and the conflict in the Middle East having entered its most delicate phase since October 7th.

THE RANKING OF 27 OCTOBER AS IS — The episode of Tale e Quale Show, won by Gaudian with Tananaisaw the participation of Paolo Conticini who helped Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni to imitate the Las Ketchupthe three Spanish sisters who conquered the world with their summer hit in 2002 Asereje. The performance of the 3, without too many surprises, succeeded only 26 pointsfinishing last in the standings.

This is the ranking of the October 27th episode:

Luca Gaudiano – Tananai, 72 points

Jasmine Roll – Noemi, 70 points

Geneva Lamborghini – Madame, 70 points

Lorenzo Licitra – Michael Jackson, 59 points

Maria Teresa Ruta – Nancy Sinatra, 53 points

Pamela Prati – Carmen Miranda, 51 points

Alex Belli – Toto Cutugno, 50 points

Ilaria Mongiovì – Marcella Bella, 46 points

Jo Squillo – Mina, 37 points

Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli – Las Ketchup, 26 points

THE GENERAL RANKING OF SUCH AND SUCH SHOW — After the sixth episode of Such and Such Show, the general ranking is increasingly clear and with the winner who will be announced next week, making predictions is easier than ever.

Here’s the thing after the performances on October 27th:

Luca Gaudiano : 387 points

: 387 points Lorenzo Licitra : 365 points

: 365 points Jasmine Roll : 344 points

: 344 points Ilaria Mongiovì : 326 points

: 326 points Geneva Lamborghini : 289 points

: 289 points Alex Belli : 262 points

: 262 points Pamela Prati : 239 points

: 239 points Jo Squillo : 231 points

: 231 points Maria Teresa Ruta : 230 points

: 230 points Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli: 162 points