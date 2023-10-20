Tale e Quale Show 2023, why Maria Teresa Ruta is absent, the reason. In her place, her daughter Guenda Goria

Why is Maria Teresa Ruta not present at Tale e Quale Show 2023 today, 20 October 2023? The competitor is absent today due to a small accident. In fact, the presenter was injured while she was performing the ballet performance as Heather Parisi in the previous episode. “I tried hard, too much, and I hurt myself,” explained Maria Teresa Ruta. This is why today you are not competing in Tale e Quale Show. “I wanted to reassure you, I’m fine,” she reassured.

For this reason, exceptionally for today’s episode, Maria Teresa Ruta will be replaced by her daughter, Guenda Goria. She will therefore be the one to take on the role of Elettra Lamborghini in the imitation scheduled for this week. But let’s discover the imitations assigned in this fifth episode: Jo Squillo will have to imitate Annie Lenox. Ginevra Lamborghini will take on the role of Elodie. Alex Belli will be Mr. Rain, while Pamela Prati will imitate Renato Zero. Scialpi will remake Nick from Cousins ​​in the Country, while the inevitable pair Paolantoni-Cirilli (together with Pino Insegno) will take on the role of the Village people. Jasmine Rotolo will once again play Rihanna, while Luca Gaudiano will imitate Hozier. Maria Teresa Ruta (replaced by Guenda Goria) will remake Elettra Lamborghini. Lorenzo Licitra will be Alex Baroni and Ilaria Mongiovì will have to imitate Shakira.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Tale e Quale Show 2023 live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Friday evening from 22 September 2023 at 9.25 pm with Carlo Conti for eight episodes. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.