Tale e Quale Show Tournament of Champions 2023, who is the imitator of Vittorio Sgarbi and fifth judge, Claudio Lauretta

Who is the impersonator and fifth judge of the Tale e Quale Show 2023 Tournament of Champions, broadcast on Friday 10 November, hosted by Carlo Conti? At the jury table sits Antonella Clerici and Vittorio Sgarbi “as is”. The imitator of the well-known art critic is Claudio Lauretta, much appreciated by the public and already a competitor in the last edition of Tale e Quale.

Born in Novi Ligure on 20 July 1970, he began his career as a boy as a theater actor in the 1980s, joining some companies in the province of Alessandria. He then worked as a DJ for some Alessandria radios and as an impersonator on the Telecity program From 11.30 onwards with a pinch of… In 1992 he made his first national appearance, participating as a guest in the Rai 1 program Piacere Raiuno. He participated in the National Cabaret Festival in 1995, receiving the Audience Award. Subsequently he was called by the director Antonio Ricci to participate in the program Striscia la notizia; he also participated in two editions of the Sanremo Festival and in the programs Once a Month, With Nails and Teeth, Maurizio Costanzo Show, Pull & Drop La notte dei mysteries, La sai l’ultima?, Fac Simile and many others .

Since 2003 Claudio Lauretta has played some of his characters in the Caffelatte News and Beauty Farm programs on Radio Monte Carlo. During the 2004/05 season he took part in Piero Chiambretti’s program Markette – Tutto fa Brodo in TV broadcast on LA7: among the characters imitated there were numerous politicians, singers and show business people. He continually renews his repertoire by adapting and transforming it to current events. The lyrics are written by himself and his guitarist Sandro Picollo, in the past he collaborated with the author Marcello Reale.

In 2007 he appeared, in a secondary role, in the film Nero bifamiliare, Federico Zampaglione’s directorial debut. In 2009 he joined the permanent cast of the program Ciao Belli broadcast every day from 1pm to 2pm hosted by Digei Angelo and Roberto Ferrari, broadcast on Radio Deejay. In 2015 he provided the voice for Paolo Rosi’s commentary in Pietro Mennea – La Arrow del Sud, as the original audio was of insufficient quality to be used. He participates in the auditions of the sixth edition of Italia’s Got Talent, appearing in the sixth episode, where he performs various imitations. In 2016 he joined the permanent cast of the program Colorado on Italia 1, hosted by Luca and Paolo; among the characters imitated were Vittorio Sgarbi, the then prime minister Matteo Renzi and US President Donald Trump played with the voice of Renato Pozzetto. In 2017 he was part of the cast of Colorado on Italia 1 hosted by Paolo Ruffini, Federica Nargi and Gianluca Scintilla Fubelli, in the same year he doubled the characters of Bettino Craxi, Umberto Bossi and Giovanni Minoli in the Sky fiction 1993.