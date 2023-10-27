Tale e Quale Show 2023, who is the Christian De Sica impersonator and fourth judge, 27 October

Who is the Christian De Sica impersonator in today’s episode, October 27, of Tale e Quale Show 2023? He is a good actor and comedian, who has already participated as a competitor in Carlo Conti’s show: David Pratelli. He will be one of the judges of this episode together with Alessia Marcuzzi. He was a contestant on Tale e che show 2019.

Born in Pontedera on 21 December 1970, he is a face already known to spectators. The cabaret artist and impersonator discovered from a very young age that he had an extraordinary ability to perfectly reproduce the characteristic features of well-known characters. So, he started entertaining his schoolmates and at 14 he was already holding shows in the square. Initially his workhorse was Adriano Celentano, but little by little he added new characters.

Among the most successful imitations of Pratelli is Christian De Sica. David Pratelli participates in numerous programs such as Made in Sud,Quelli che il calcio, Speciale calciomercato, Domenica In and La vita in diretta. Having now become a famous character in the entertainment industry, he also takes part in two dramas such as Carabinieri 5 and I delitti del Bar Lume.

He is also part of the Italia 1 program Guida al championship, which was followed by the move to Simona Ventura’sQuelli che il calcio. Among the most successful imitations of him, those of the footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Fabio Capello, Carlo Conti and Adriano Celentano. In 2019 he participated in Tale e Quale Show. His CV also includes participation in Zero e Lode, Soliti ignoti, L’anno che come and many others.