Tale e Quale Show 2023: the ranking of the third episode of October 6, winner

Who won (winner) the third episode of Tale e Quale Show 2023 and what was the final ranking? At the end of the evening Carlo Conti announced the winner of the episode and the ranking. The triumph was… UPDATING NEWS…

THE RANKING

The third episode ends with the ranking that adds up all the votes received during the evening. Here it is from first to last place:

How many episodes

We have seen the ranking and the winner of Tale e Quale Show 2023, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? In total, eight episodes will be broadcast: the first on Friday 22 September 2023; the eighth and last on Friday 10 November. Below is the complete schedule (warning: there may be changes:

First episode: September 22, 2023

Second episode: September 29, 2023

Third episode: 6 October 2023

Fourth episode: October 13, 2023

Fifth episode: October 20, 2023

Sixth episode: October 27, 2023

Seventh episode: November 3, 2023

Eighth episode: November 10, 2023

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Tale e Quale Show 2022 live on TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs using the internet connection.