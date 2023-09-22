Tale e Quale Show 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

This evening, Friday 22 September 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Tale e Quale Show 2024 will be broadcast, the show hosted by Carlo Conti now in its thirteenth edition. In total, eight episodes will be broadcast in the name of music, fun and emotions, also thanks to the disguises designed by the great professionals who work behind the scenes every day, from make-up to hairdressing. Where to see Tale e Quale Show 2023 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Friday 22 September 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1.

Tale e Quale Show 2023 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs using the internet connection.

How many episodes

We have seen where to see Tale e Quale Show 2023 live on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? In total, eight episodes will be broadcast: the first on Friday 22 September 2023; the eighth and last on November 10, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (warning: there may be changes: