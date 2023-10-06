Tale e Quale Show 2023: previews, guests and imitations today, 6 October

This evening, Friday 6 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, hosted by Carlo Conti, the third episode of Tale e Quale Show 2023 will be broadcast, the variety show now in its thirteenth edition. Ten competitors in total, plus repeaters Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli, ready to challenge each other with imitations. Below are today’s previews and imitations.

Previews and imitations

Assisted by the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli, the 12 protagonists of this edition will take on the roles of as many great musical figures. Contending for the final victory will be Ginevra Lamborghini, Ilaria Mongiovì, Pamela Prati, Jasmine Rotolo, Maria Teresa Ruta, Jo Squillo, Alex Belli, Gaudiano, Lorenzo Licitra, Scialpi. Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli return in the role of the ‘repeats’.

But let’s discover the imitations assigned in this third episode. Jo Squillo will have to step into the shoes of the List Representative. Ginevra Lamborghini will transform into Dua Lipa. Alex Belli will imitate Rosa Chemical. Pamela Prati will become Rector. Scialpi will play Domenico Modugno. Paolantoni and Cirilli will become The Roonets. Jasmine Rotolo will play Shade. Luca Gaudiano will transform into Luis Capaldi. Maria Teresa Ruta will be Ambra. Lorenzo Licitra will have to become Diodato. Ilaria Mongiovì will have to transform into Lady Gaga. The fourth judge will be Belen Rodriguez, imitated by Amelia Villano.

Tale e Quale Show 2023: jury and judges

As per tradition, the 12 protagonists will have to ‘face’ a highly confirmed jury: there will be the “queen” Loretta Goggi, the showman Giorgio Panariello and the histrionic Cristiano Malgioglio. In each episode there will also be a fourth judge: he will be a very famous character from the show (different in each episode, in fact) but… imitated! What effect will it have on the official jurors? Will he agree with them? The protagonists, throughout their journey, will be followed by tutors: the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Tale e Quale Show 2023 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Friday evening from 22 September 2023 at 9.25 pm with Carlo Conti for eight episodes. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.