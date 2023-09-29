Tale e Quale Show 2023: previews, guests and imitations today, 29 September

This evening, Friday 29 September 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, hosted by Carlo Conti, the second episode of Tale e Quale Show 2023 will be broadcast, the variety show now in its thirteenth edition. Ten competitors in total, plus repeaters Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli, ready to challenge each other with imitations. Below are today’s previews and imitations.

Previews and imitations

Assisted by the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli, the 12 protagonists of this edition will take on the roles of as many great musical figures. Contending for the final victory will be Ginevra Lamborghini, Ilaria Mongiovì, Pamela Prati, Jasmine Rotolo, Maria Teresa Ruta, Jo Squillo, Alex Belli, Gaudiano, Lorenzo Licitra, Scialpi. Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli return in the role of the ‘repeats’.

But let’s discover the imitations assigned in this second episode. Maria Teresa Ruta will have to take on the role of Gigliola Cinquetti. Lorenzo Licitra will sing a song by Harry Styles. Geneva Lamborghini he will compete with a song by Angelina Mango. The good Giovanni Scialpi will be Renato Zero. Jasmine Roll will remake the great Irene Cara of Flashdance. The couple Cirilli-Paolantoni will take on the role of the Gibb brothers. Then again: Ilaria Mongiovì it will be Noah. Pamela Prati will take on the “sentimental” role of the great variety diva Wanda Osiris. Alex Belli he will compete with a song by Ligabue, Gaudian will sing a piece by Francesco Sarcina e Jo Squillo will be Patty Pravo. The fourth judge will be Ubaldo Pantani.

Tale e Quale Show 2023: jury and judges

As per tradition, the 12 protagonists will have to ‘face’ a highly confirmed jury: there will be the “queen” Loretta Goggi, the showman Giorgio Panariello and the histrionic Cristiano Malgioglio. In each episode there will also be a fourth judge: he will be a very famous character from the show (different in each episode, in fact) but… imitated! What effect will it have on the official jurors? Will he agree with them? The protagonists, throughout their journey, will be followed by tutors: the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Tale e Quale Show 2023 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Friday evening from 22 September 2023 at 9.25 pm with Carlo Conti for eight episodes. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.