Tale e Quale Show 2023: previews, guests and imitations today, 27 October

This evening, Friday 27 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, hosted by Carlo Conti, the fourth episode of Tale e Quale Show 2023 will be broadcast, the variety show now in its thirteenth edition. Ten competitors in total, plus repeaters Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli, ready to challenge each other with imitations. Below are today’s previews and imitations.

Previews and imitations

Assisted by the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli, the 12 protagonists of this edition will take on the roles of as many great musical figures. Contending for the final victory will be Ginevra Lamborghini, Ilaria Mongiovì, Pamela Prati, Jasmine Rotolo, Maria Teresa Ruta, Jo Squillo, Alex Belli, Gaudiano, Lorenzo Licitra, Scialpi. Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli return in the role of the ‘repeats’.

But let’s discover the imitations assigned in this fifth episode:

Pamela Prati will be Carmen Miranda

Maria Teresa Ruta will be Nancy Sinatra

Alex Belli will be Toto Cutugno

Jasmine Rotolo will be Noemi

Paolantoni and Cirilli will be Las Ketchup

Ginevra Lamborghini will be Madame

Luca Gaudiano will be Tananai

Jo Squillo will be Mina

Lorenzo Licitra will be Michael Jackson

Scialpi will be Nick from Cugini di Campagna

Ilaria Mongiovì will be Marcella Bella

Due to a decline in his voice, Scialpi was unable to perform this evening and will therefore perform Nick dei Cugini di Campagna again next week. As for Maria Teresa Ruta, we will see if she has recovered, otherwise she will be replaced again by her daughter Guenda Goria.

Tale e Quale Show 2023: jury and judges

As per tradition, the 12 protagonists will have to ‘face’ a highly confirmed jury: there will be the “queen” Loretta Goggi, the showman Giorgio Panariello and the histrionic Cristiano Malgioglio. In each episode there will also be a fourth judge: he will be a very famous character from the show (different in each episode, in fact) but… imitated! What effect will it have on the official jurors? Will he agree with them? The protagonists, throughout their journey, will be followed by tutors: the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Tale e Quale Show 2023 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Friday evening from 22 September 2023 at 9.25 pm with Carlo Conti for eight episodes. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.