Tale e Quale Show 2023: previews, guests and imitations today, 20 October

This evening, Friday 20 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, hosted by Carlo Conti, the fourth episode of Tale e Quale Show 2023 will be broadcast, the variety show now in its thirteenth edition. Ten competitors in total, plus repeaters Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli, ready to challenge each other with imitations. Below are today’s previews and imitations.

Previews and imitations

Assisted by the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli, the 12 protagonists of this edition will take on the roles of as many great musical figures. Contending for the final victory will be Ginevra Lamborghini, Ilaria Mongiovì, Pamela Prati, Jasmine Rotolo, Maria Teresa Ruta, Jo Squillo, Alex Belli, Gaudiano, Lorenzo Licitra, Scialpi. Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli return in the role of the ‘repeats’.

But let’s discover the imitations assigned in this fifth episode: Jo Squillo she will have to imitate Annie Lenox. Geneva Lamborghini will take on the role of Elodie. Alex Belli will be Mr. Rain, while Pamela Prati he will imitate Renato Zero. Dull will remake Nick from Cousins ​​in the Country, while the inevitable couple Paolantoni-Cirilli (with Pino Teach) will take on the role of the Village people. Still Jasmine Roll will be Rihanna, while Luca Gaudiano he will imitate Hozier. Maria Teresa Ruta Elettra Lamborghini will remake. Lorenzo Licitra will be Alex Baroni e Ilaria Mongiovì will have to imitate Shakira.

Tale e Quale Show 2023: jury and judges

As per tradition, the 12 protagonists will have to ‘face’ a highly confirmed jury: there will be the “queen” Loretta Goggi, the showman Giorgio Panariello and the histrionic Cristiano Malgioglio. In each episode there will also be a fourth judge: he will be a very famous character from the show (different in each episode, in fact) but… imitated! What effect will it have on the official jurors? Will he agree with them? The protagonists, throughout their journey, will be followed by tutors: the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Tale e Quale Show 2023 live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Friday evening from 22 September 2023 at 9.25 pm with Carlo Conti for eight episodes. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.