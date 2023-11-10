Tale e Quale Show 2023 Tournament of Champions: previews, guests and imitations of today, 10 November

This evening, Friday 10 November 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the Tournament of Champions of Tale e Quale Show 2023 will be broadcast, hosted by Carlo Conti, the variety show now in its thirteenth edition. Ten competitors in total, the top five classified of this edition and the top five of 2022, plus repeaters Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli, ready to challenge each other with imitations. Below are today’s previews and imitations.

Previews and imitations

Assisted by the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli, the 10 protagonists of the Tournament of Champions will take on the role of as many great musical figures. Competing for the final victory will be the top five finishers of the recently concluded edition, Luca Gaudiano, the winner, Lorenzo Licitra, Ilaria Mongiovì, Jasmine Rotolo and Ginevra Lamborghini. And then the top five of the 2022 edition: Antonino, Andrea Dianetti, Gilles Rocca, Elena Ballerini and Valentina Persia. Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli return in the role of the ‘repeats’.

Tale e Quale Show Tournament of Champions 2023: jury and judges

As per tradition, the protagonists will have to ‘face’ a highly confirmed jury: there will be the “queen” Loretta Goggi, the showman Giorgio Panariello and the histrionic Cristiano Malgioglio. In each episode there will also be a fourth judge: he will be a very famous character from the show (different in each episode, in fact) but… imitated! What effect will it have on the official jurors? Will he agree with them? The protagonists, throughout their journey, will be followed by tutors: the “vocal coaches” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the “actor coach” Emanuela Aureli.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Tale e Quale Show 2023 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Friday evening from 22 September 2023 at 9.25 pm with Carlo Conti for eight episodes. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.