Tale e Quale Sanremo 2024: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Tale e Quale Sanremo 2024, the show hosted by Carlo Conti on Rai 1 to pay homage to the Festival? Two episodes in total will be broadcast: the first on Saturday 17 February 2024; the second and last on Saturday 24 February 2024. Each evening will begin at 9.25 pm and end at midnight. The total duration will therefore be approximately 2 and a half hours.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tale e Quale Sanremo 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

Cast

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Tale e Quale Sanremo 2024, but what is the cast (competitors) of the first edition broadcast on Rai 1? The variety show will see great artists on the stage of the 'Fabrizio Frizzi' television studios in Rome who, in the name of fun and skill, will have to imitate in every way some of the singers who performed at the Sanremo Festival. Obviously interpreting those songs that have made the history of the Festival over the years. But let's look at the list of competitors together:

In the first episode of “Tale e Quale Sanremo” the competing competitors will be Marco Carta, Luisa Corna, Enzo Decaro, Alessandro Greco, Pino Insegno, the Jalisse, Massimo Lopez, Mietta, Ilaria Mongiovì, the couple formed by Alba Parietti and Valeria Marini , Gilles Rocca, Scialpi. In the second episode we will see the performances of Andrea Agresti, Gigliola Cinquetti, Paolo Conticini, Massimo Di Cataldo, Deborah Iurato, Ginevra Lamborghini, Pierpaolo Pretelli, Tiziana Rivale, Silvia Salemi, Lidia Schillaci and Virginio.

The winners of the two episodes will give life to the exciting final challenge that will decide the “Champion of Tale and Which Sanremo 2024”. As always, the competitors will sing strictly live, on the bases and arrangements of maestro Pinuccio Pirazzoli, and will be followed in their preparation by the tutors of “Tale e Quale Show”. Finally, as in any self-respecting festival, there will be no shortage of great guests. This too will deal with imitators “as is” of the originals, interpreted with the usual irony by Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni.