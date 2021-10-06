According to the rumors circulated in these hours, after the third episode of Tale and Which Show a quarrel would have broken out between the show’s competitors due to some dynamics triggered by the program regulation which, according to some, would have benefited some members of the cast over others .

There is an air of storm behind the scenes of Such and Which Show: according to some rumors concerning what is one of the longest running Friday night programs of Rai Uno, there would be friction among the competitors of the current edition who would have been unleashed just after last Friday’s episode.

What happened on Friday night after the live show of Carlo Accounts has not yet been confirmed or denied, so the reliability of the news is not yet verifiable, but at the origin of the roughness there would be the singing choices assigned to the competitors.

Discontent with imitations

After the two consecutive victories of the Guidonia twins, last Friday’s episode saw triumph over everyone Dennis Fantina with his imitation of Michele Zarrillo.

A verdict shared by all, but which brought with it the aftermath of discontent, cultivated for some time, manifested by some competitors and which would concern the same assignment of the imitations.

In web the names of the discontented are already rumored, they would be Pierpaolo Pretelli, Alba Parietti And Federica Nargi. The reasons would be related to the fact that the imitations that the production assigns to them would not allow them to highlight their artistic talent.

The causes of the dispute

To trigger the dispute, however, there would be a very specific episode: as specified several times, the competitors of Such and Which Show, before the episode, they agree on 5 points to be assigned between them, so as to avoid any kind of misunderstanding or tension within the cast.

In the last episode however, it would seem that one of the votes agreed would not be respected, thus determining the victory of Dennis Fantina and the distortion of Ranking end of episode.

An implication that would have made some lose their temper competitors, thus unleashing an animated one quarrel in the backstage and that, according to some rumors, would have been appeased only by the intervention of Biagio Izzo And Ciro Priello to appease the spirits.