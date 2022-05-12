Carlo Conti has included some former gieffini in the cast of the talent. Here is who will participate

It is not new that often the protagonists of the GF Vip then move on to the stages led by Carlo Contias in his successful program As such Show. As everyone will remember, in the last edition there was the participation of the former gieffino Pierpaolo Petrelli, as well as that of Stefania Orlando.

Rumors make it known that, in all probability, we could see a leading protagonist of Alfonso Signorini’s reality show: we are talking about the much talked about Alex Belli. There are 4 months to go at the beginning of the talentbut there are already rumors of prominent names such as candidates new competitors.

The car of the transmission is already in motion. According to Super TV Guide, Davide Silvestri and Man would have already taken the casting. “As far as we know, auditions are being made to build a stellar cast.”

“This is to give the Rai1 audience a pleasant show. As for the previous editions, needless to say, the provinations come from another very famous format of the competition, namely Grande Fratello Vip ”.

It’s still: “If last year Stefania Orlando and Pierpaolo Pretelli were enrolled, this year it is the turn of Davide Silvestri, moral winner of the sixth edition of the reality show. Even Alex Belli, who unfortunately, will not be able to offer free love, but only his vocal and acting skills “.

In addition to the reports of the names of Alex Belli and Davide Silvestri, the names of Lulù Selassié and Katia Ricciarelli. “It seems that the name of Lulu is also being mentioned, who as we all know has a great passion for singing”.

“And besides her, the name of the soprano Katia Ricciarelli seems to also circulate (already anticipated a few weeks ago by the colleagues of VeroTV)”. “In her case, her vocal skills are undoubted. Certainly it will not be an easy path for her since her lyrical vocal setting is different from pop. If she were to be in the cast we have no doubt that she will make a great impression! “.