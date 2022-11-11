Tale and Which Show 2022: the imitations of the seventh episode, 11 November

What are the imitations that the competitors will do to Tale and Which Show 2022 tonight, Friday 11 November, during the seventh episode? Tonight we will see the various competitors in the race try their hand at these imitations:

Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli will be Loretta Goggi and her sister Daniela

Antonino will be Riccardo Cocciante

Andrea Dianetti will be Gianna Nannini

Elena Ballerini will be Christina Aguilera

Gilles Rocca will be Fabrizio Moro

Claudio Lauretta will be Claudio Villa

Valentina Persia will be Amy Winehouse

Rosalinda Cannavò will be Katy Perry

Alessandra Mussolini will be Fiorella Mannoia

Samira Lui will be Donna Summer

Valeria Marini will be Nicole Kidman

Cast (contestants and judges)

What is the cast (competitors) of Tale and Which Show 2022? The artists who will perform on stage will be:

Elena Ballerini

Rosalinda Cannavò

Samira Lui

Valeria Marini

Alessandra Mussolini

Valentina Persia

Andrea Dianetti

Claudio Lauretta

Gilles Rocca

Antonino

Francesco Paolantoni

The protagonists, throughout their journey, will be followed by tutors: the “vocal coach” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Loi, Matteo Becucci and Antonio Mezzancella and the ‘factor coach ”Emanuela Aureli. And the judges of Tale and Which Show 2022? Last year’s super jury, composed of the “queen” of the small screen Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio, was very confirmed, but as in 2021, this year there will also be a fourth judge – imitator, different in each episode. Artists will also have the opportunity to participate in the final votes by giving their preference to the colleague they want to reward (without forgetting the possibility of ‘self-voting’).

Also in this edition the viewers of Rai 1 will be able to express their preferences through their Facebook and Twitter accounts: the three most ‘acclaimed’ performances from home will bring the three performers respectively 5, 3 and 1 point. At the end of each bet, the highest overall score will decide the winner of the bet; the general classification, given by the sum of the votes of each episode, will lead to the election of the “Champion of Such and Which Show 12”. The last episode, on the other hand, will be dedicated to the now traditional “Tournament”: a special evening with the best artists of this and the past edition of the program; the title of ‘Champion of Tale and Which Show 2022’ is up for grabs.