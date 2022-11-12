Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli in the final of Tale and Which Show 2022 aired last night, 11 November 2022, on Rai 1 had to deal with a very difficult imitation. The two actors had to step into the shoes of the Goggi sisters: Daniela and Loretta interpreting the song “Domani”. Their performance was once again very funny and was “appreciated” by Goggi sitting on the jury. Performance that did not earn him the last place in the standings of the episode and therefore did not allow him to climb the overall standings.