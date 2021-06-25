The program conducted by Carlo Conti, Tale and Which Show, will no longer offer the so-called BlackFace, after requests from various associations. Now, however, Rai and the program risk ending up in controversy.

This year he was chosen by the Rai and consequently from Such and Which Show, program led by Carlo Conti, to avoid the BlackFace. The choice comes from the request made by the associations Lunaria, Arci, Cospe, Racism is a bad story and #Italianisenzacittadinanza.

With BlackFace we mean the practice of dyeing one’s face black to imitate a black character, which is often accompanied by typically stereotyped speech. This is a practice considered racist and discriminating, but unfortunately still very widespread, especially in the entertainment sector.

Last January, various associations had sent a letter to the Rai Director for Social Affairs Giovanni Parapini, to the director of Rai Uno Stefano Coletta, to the director of Such and What Show Maurizio Pagnussat it’s at Carlo Conti, program host.

The subject of the letter reads: “Invitation to abandon the practice of BlackFace from the entertainment broadcasts of the public television service”.

Carlo Conti: controversy for Tale and Which Show

For the TV show of Carlo Conti, the discussions are not over. After having officially decided to commit not to repeat BlackFace within the program, however, it seems that not everything is solved.

Such and Which Show in fact, it seems to have included an Afro-descendant celebrity in its cast. However, this competitor will have to limit himself to interpreting other Afro-descendant VIPs, and not whites. This choice was justified by the program as a way to allow the imitation of black characters, which would otherwise be impossible.

But the controversy did not take long to rise. A protest chorus immediately rose against the will of the program Carlo Conti: the choice of program would be just another form of discrimination. The associations demand that inequalities be totally eliminated: that everyone can interpret everyone, regardless of the color of their skin.