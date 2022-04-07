CF Talavera dismissed Víctor Cea this Thursday evening with eight games to go before the end of the League in group 1 of the First RFEF and after the defeat suffered by the blue and white team on Wednesday in the postponed match against Valladolid. Manuel Mosquera, who coached Extremadura this season, takes charge of the team. Tomorrow, Friday, from 10:30 am, the new coach will lead his first training session at the Zarra and after the session he will be presented at El Prado.

“After the march of the last sports results, the board of CF Talavera has decided that Víctor Cea, as well as his coaching staff, will not continue as head of the first team. The club wants to thank the work and professionalism of Víctor and his assistants in charge of the team and wishes him the best of luck in future professional projects”, reads the statement issued at ten o’clock at night by the Talabrian entity, immersed in a confused institutional situation and in the process of transformation into a sports corporation (SAD), which must be completed before the end of June.

Manuel Mosquera, during his time as coach of Extremadura, in a match against Real Madrid Castilla in Valdebebas.

During the afternoon, many rumors circulated in the city of the coach’s dismissal and the presence of Manuel Mosquera at the El Prado facilities, the latter being denied by the club. Mosquera was announced as the new blue and white coach just over an hour after reporting Cea’s dismissal. Despite the fact that, in general terms, the regulations disqualified Mosquera from training this season, the RFEF Regulation contemplates that it can benefit from an exception for the withdrawal of Extremadura from the competition.

Talavera, which has spent more than a third of the season (11 days) in relegation positions to the Second RFEF, had shown signs of some improvement in recent months. Until the game against Valladolid Promesas, the blue and white team had chained five games without losing. The defeat in Pucela, in a match in which the Blanquivioleta subsidiary came back from numerical inferiority, precipitated events. A victory in that match would have placed the ceramic team one point behind Bilbao Athletic, which marks salvation, and would have made them depend on themselves for permanence with eight days to go given the commitment they must make on the day 35 against SD Logroñés at El Prado.

Víctor Cea took charge of the team in the summer of 2020 in Segunda B after the stoppage of the competition due to the pandemic and the six seasons that Fran Alcoy spent in charge of the blue and white dressing room. With Cea, last season the team achieved promotion to First RFEF at the first exchange and had options to play the promotion playoff to Second until the last day of the second phase. The team qualified for the Copa del Rey, in which they eliminated Cornellà (2-0) in the first round and then took Betis to extra time in the second round (2-4).

Cea is the eighth coach to lose his position this season in group I of the First RFEF. The last one was Mere Hermoso at UD Logroñés after being defeated last Saturday (2-0) precisely against Talavera at El Prado. Javier Olaizola (Tudelano), David Movilla (Zamora), Imanol de la Sota (Bilbao Athletic), Ramón González (Cultural Leonesa), Óscar Cano (Badajoz) and Dani Mori (Unionists) previously lost their positions.