Talavera, Cazalegas, Escalona and Hormigos, among the Toledo villages warned by the risk of flooding when the pool grows

The neighbors of the Toledo towns of Santa Cruz de Retamar, Escalona, ​​Hormigos, El Casar de Escalona, ​​Cardiel de los Montes, Cazalegas and Talavera de la Reina, have received on their mobile phones alert messages in the face of the possible risk of flooding due to the flood of the Alberche River.

In the message, collected by Europa Press, Civil Protection warns of the risk of flooding in the vicinity of the river, so it asks neighbors to avoid displacements and not cross flood areas, in addition to the obligation to respect traffic cuts. In the event that there are inhabitants in flood zone, it is recommended according to this message Search for high areas or upload to higher floors. The alert also advises to follow the instructions of the authorities and avoid unnecessary calls to the emergency telephone of 112.

The Directorate of the Special Civil Protection Plan for the Risk of Floods in Castilla-La Mancha (Pricam) has agreed to the issuance of this ES-ALErt message of the National Alert Network (RAN), as a preventive measure in the face of the possible increase in the flow by the unpackments in the Pantans of Picadas and San Juan, both located in the Community of Madrid; after the information received by the Tajo Hydrographic Confederation (CHT).

This decision has been adopted at the meeting held this afternoon by the Operational Coordination Center (CECOP), within the framework of the Pricam activation in emergency phase, operational situation 1, for the provinces of Guadalajara and Toledo; that extended yesterday the activation of this plan that had been declared in a warning phase for the entire Autonomous Community on Saturday, March 8. Among the attendees, the provincial analysis and monitoring committees (CASP) of Guadalajara and Toledo have been part; in person or telematics.

Prior to the sending of the ES-ALErt, from the 112 Emergency Service of Castilla-La Mancha, the municipalities of the municipalities that could be affected by the flood of the channel have been informed, as well as the action groups that would have to intervene in case of emergency. It has moved to mayors who monitor special and active to people who have reduced or special difficulty residing in flood areas.

Emergency phase

The activation of the emergency phase, operational situation 1, implies that the Emergency and Emergencies Coordination Service 1-1-2 coordinates and collaborates with the municipalities and intervention groups concerned so that these can establish the prevention, monitoring and response measures they deem appropriate before the emergency situation.

The evolution of the facts, as well as the incidents that occur and come to the 1-1-2 emergency service, will be valued by the plan of the plan in order to adapt the level of response at all times.

The activation of the Pricam is framed within the comprehensive action of the regional government to, in a coordinated manner and through the optimization of the resources, to offer a planned response to any emergency situation.