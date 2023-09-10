Hisham Talaat Mustafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Mustafa Holding Group, said that the investment cost of the new “Leban” city project, which the group will develop in the Al Forsan suburb east of Riyadh, amounts to 40 billion Saudi riyals (about 10.7 billion dollars).

“Benan” City, which is Talaat Mostafa’s first project outside Egypt, and which was announced at the “Cityscape Global” exhibition held in Riyadh, will provide 27,750 thousand residential units, including villas and apartments, on a total area of ​​10 million square meters. 40 percent of them will be open green spaces, according to what the Saudi National Housing Company said in a statement on Sunday.

The project will be multi-use, as it includes integrated services such as: health, educational, and commercial services, a sports club, and public service areas.

Hisham Talaat Mostafa said in the statement that details of the new project will be announced within two months.

Talaat Mostafa Group is one of the largest real estate development companies in the region, and one of its most prominent projects is the “Madinaty” city, which is built on an area of ​​33 million square metres, as well as the “Noor” city, which is being built in the New Administrative Capital on an area of ​​21 million square metres.