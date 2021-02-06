Most people usually set happiness as a goal, a goal to reach. But what is it really about and what impact does happiness have on society? Why should it be measured and taken into account in the study programs of schools, in companies and in government plans? Even today, thinking about these premises could be utopian. However, the study of well-being has become a science and is being incorporated into the most diverse fields in different parts of the world.

Clarion He spoke with the American and Israeli Tal Ben-Shahar, psychologist and philosopher (Harvard University), international lecturer and professor, specialized in the “science of happiness”. When he began teaching on the subject at Harvard, he had only eight students, but his professorship grew to the point of garnering the most enrollment of the entire university in 2006.

-What is the “science of happiness” and how is its scientific study?

Until recently, the theme of happiness was dominated by ‘popular psychology’. But in many seminars and self-help books, there is little substance. They promise five quick steps to happiness, the three secrets to success, and four ways to find your perfect lover. They are usually empty promises. On the other hand, we have important research works in the academic field. It takes a lot of work to measure happiness, whether it’s through questionnaires or brain scans. In fact, we know what a happy brain looks like, a depressed one, etc. My goal is to make the tools and techniques based on scientific evidence accessible to schools, companies and the community in general.

-How does happiness impact leadership development in organizations?

Happiness is a good investment for organizations. Most people believe that success will lead to happiness, but they are wrong. Happiness is the cause and success the consequence. This is a very important discovery. When we experience pleasant emotions, we are more creative, we are more motivated, we relate better and we are physically healthier. Organizations must invest in the happiness of their employees as an end in itself and also as a means to higher profits. Happiness pays!

-The progress of a country is usually measured by the Gross Domestic Product. But GDP can grow and not reflect the situation that most of society is going through …

Governments should also measure happiness. Measuring Gross National Product and success in school is important, but not enough. Why not also measure Gross National Happiness? Happiness and financial success can and should be measured at the national and individual level.

-In reference to the last World Happiness Report, why are the Nordic countries among the happiest and not great powers like the United States and China?

The only common characteristic that we find in the happiest countries in the world is focused on social relationships. Countries where people invest a lot in their relationships are happier. For example, Finland, Denmark, Israel, Colombia, and Australia enjoy high levels of well-being because their culture values ​​interpersonal relationships. In the United States and many other wealthy countries, relationships have taken a back seat to material success, prestige, and so on.

-Argentina was in position No. 55, and it has been declining year after year. Should these results be taken into account in public policies?

Yes. Working on Gross National Happiness is no less important than on Gross National Product. The key to increasing the happiness of a country and its people is education. Schools teach writing, reading, and math, but they don’t teach about human relationships, how to find purpose in life, or how to cultivate pleasant emotions and deal with painful ones.

-Do you think this should be established in the study plans?

We have introduced programs in many schools. We improve resilience and happiness, while reducing depression and anxiety. Ratings improved too! I initially presented it in Israel, where around 200 schools implemented it in their curricula. We recently launched it in some schools in the United States

-How to be happy even in a pandemic, with social and economic restrictions?

We must give ourselves permission to embrace our emotions and express them. Allowing ourselves to experience painful emotions is vital to bring our feelings out and be able to return to our axis. Expressing gratitude also helps a lot. You have to do physical exercise and continue cultivating relationships in person or, if not possible, virtually. Faced with the barrage of COVID-19 news, it is relevant to choose healthy forms of distraction and not be constantly attentive to the media. Doing all of this is a good investment as there is scientific evidence that happiness strengthens our psychological and physical immune systems.

-Ghandi said: “Be the change you want to be in the world.” Why do you quote this phrase so much? What impact does it have on happiness?

To make a difference, whether at home or in the workplace, we must lead by example. Ultimately, people do what we do, more than what we say.

Particular signs

Tal David Ben-Shahar, born in 1970, is an American and Israeli professor and writer specializing in the areas of positive psychology and leadership. A bestselling author, he graduated as a philosopher and psychologist from Harvard University, and did postgraduate studies in Education at the University of Cambridge. Later, he obtained a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior also at Harvard University. He is co-founder of Happiness Studies Academy and Potentialife. He describes himself as “a student and teacher of happiness”, a bridge builder that brings together ancient wisdom and modern research. He is currently a professor at the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center from Israel. In addition, he is a consultant and speaks worldwide for corporate executives, educational institutions and the general public.