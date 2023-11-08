The Emirates School Education Foundation and the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation launched the national program “Takween,” which aims to develop the cognitive and skill capabilities of 5,000 second- and third-year students in government schools nationwide, and provide academic guidance that helps them achieve their future career ambitions, by involving them in many programs. And training courses after school hours.

This came based on a memorandum of understanding signed by the two institutions with the aim of joint cooperation between the two sides to implement projects in line with the country’s goals of developing public education and bringing it to the highest levels of global competitiveness.

The first phase of the national “Takween” program will begin in one of the Zayed Educational Complexes, and will expand over the next three years by opening a number of centers distributed across the country. These centers will provide students with many activities and events that have been prepared to suit the students’ age groups and stage of study. To ensure the achievement of the desired objectives of the program.

The memorandum was signed by the CEO of the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation, Dr. Sonia bin Jaafar, and the Executive Director of the Student Quality of Life Sector at the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Mohammed Al Hashemi.

Dr. Sonia Bin Jaafar said: “Our cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education in the (Takween) program is a testimony to our commitment to nurturing the ambition of future generations, as we seek through the program to provide a strong platform through which students can continue to learn and excel in a non-traditional academic environment.” She added that, as the program is part of social responsibility, efforts will be coordinated between the education sectors, government agencies, and entrepreneurs, to ensure participation in the program that aims to raise students’ capabilities and provide them with the various skills and competencies they need in the future.

For his part, Muhammad Al-Hashemi said that the launch of the national program “Takween” comes from the institution’s commitment to empowering government school students in various aspects of knowledge, skills and life, and the belief that the school is the first incubator for students’ creativity and innovations due to the supportive environment it provides them to develop their abilities and talents, indicating The program, which is the result of constructive cooperation between the Emirates School Education Foundation and the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation, will focus on improving academic performance and developing students’ skills in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as providing consultations and guidance to them regarding how to achieve their aspirations at the university stage and lead to future professions that will lead to future careers. They aspire to it.

The “Takween” program enhances the role of extracurricular activities and events that focus on future skills, as well as enhancing students’ abilities in mathematics, English, and science as basic subjects that support students’ progress in schools.

The Emirates School Education Foundation emphasized the essential role of students’ parents in monitoring the level of their children in schools to achieve the desired results at the various stages of their educational journey, by communicating with school administrations and teachers to identify the levels of their children’s academic and cognitive progress, because of its major role in developing and improving the level of education. Academic students and its impact on supporting the national educational system and achieving its goals.

The Foundation called for the need for students to commit to their school hours, attend all classes, and benefit from all that the educational staff provides to them during the academic year, in terms of science, knowledge, and various activities, because of its positive impact on their educational career.

• Training programs and courses after school hours.