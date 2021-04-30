Former mixed style fighter (MMA) and actor Oleg Taktarov answered compatriot Alexander Shlemenko, who called him to a conversation because of the words about rapper Morgenstern. His words are quoted by “Sport-Express”.

Taktarov said that he refuses to conduct a live broadcast with the athlete, since he does not see the point in it. “I have a movie, he has something different. Is it really necessary to collect all this dirt? I have Instagram, subscribe and watch, ”he counted.

On April 29, Shlemenko invited Taktarov to hold a joint broadcast, where they could exchange arguments regarding Morgenstern. The athlete added that he was tired of listening to Taktarov’s nonsense.

Shlemenko and Taktarov disagreed on the artist’s creativity. Shlemenko, together with Alexander Emelianenko, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Magomed Ismailov, called for the performer’s concerts to be banned. Taktarov, on the other hand, felt that Morgenstern’s criticism of MMA fighters only added to his popularity.