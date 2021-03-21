Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) and film actor Oleg Taktarov in Instagram gave advice to his compatriot Khabib Nurmagomedov who ended his sports career.

Taktarov thought that 32-year-old Nurmagomedov needed to find an interesting field of work that would bring him pleasure. “Not everyone succeeds. And work more with young people, regardless of occupation and business, ”he added.

On Friday, March 19, the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White announced the official retirement of Nurmagomedov’s career. Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira are now competing for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov won 29 victories in 29 fights, of which 13 were in the UFC.