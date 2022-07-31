Oleg Taktarov said that fighter Pavlovich looks no weaker than UFC champion Francis Ngannou

Veteran mixed martial arts (MMA) Oleg Taktarov explained the importance of the victory of Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Sergei Pavlovich over American Derrick Lewis at UFC 277 in Dallas. His words lead RBC.

“Pavlovich looks no weaker [действующего чемпиона UFC в тяжелом весе] Francis Ngannou. The way he won his last fight, using psychological techniques, ”said Taktarov. He felt that Pavlovich’s victory marked the beginning of Russian heavyweight dominance.

Earlier, on July 31, Pavlovich defeated Lewis by technical knockout at UFC 277 in a minute. The fight ended with the victory of the domestic heavyweight in the first round.

The 29-year-old Russian has 16 wins and one loss. Former pro MMA title contender Lewis has 26 wins and 10 losses.