The official Twitter account of the game BANDAI NAMCO Arts And DeNApart of the cross-media project of takt op.announces that the free-to-play game for smartphones takt op. Unmei wa Akaki Senritsu no Machi o will be launched in Japan next June 28.

The international version of the title called takt. Op Symphony will see the light later in the year.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Arts Street Anime News Network