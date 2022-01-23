PLAYISM And illuCalab they will release on PC Street Steam in the course of 2022 Takkoman: Kouzatsu World, the bullet hell action game belonging to the franchise Touhou Project. The game originally came out in Japan in 2012 on the PLAYISM, but when it closed it was no longer possible to recover it.

Takkoman is an epic side scrolling game overflowing with action elements. Defeat the bosses in each stage. Show them who the real boss is! Take down all the enemies standing in front of you! Gracefully avoid waves of enemy fire! Infuse villains with fear with a rich variety of attacks! Is the magic gauge full? Time to show off your special attack!

Below you can find the announcement trailer and a small gallery of images!

Source: PLAYISM Street Gematsu