PLAYISM and the developer illuCalab. announce that Takkoman -Kouzatsu World- is available from today all over the world on PC via Steam. We will be able to buy the title at introductory price of € 8.19. To celebrate the launch, the software house has released a new trailer dedicated to the game, let’s enjoy it together.

Takkoman -Kouzatsu World- – Trailer

Source: PLAYISM, illuCalab. Street Gematsu