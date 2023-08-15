Glasses are more than just practical tools. They’re part of our identity, our daily life, and indeed, a fashionable accessory for many. But as with anything of value, they deserve a bit of tender, loving care. Today, we’re not only going to shine a light on cleaning and caring for these precious items but also share some pearls of wisdom to keep them looking their spiffy best.

How to Clean Your Eyeglasses

When you’ve invested in the perfect pair of glasses, it’s not just about seeing the world more clearly; it’s also about taking care of your stylish sidekick. After all, they’re with you through thick and thin (and every smudge and fingerprint in between!).

Rinsing Is The First Step

Ah, the humble rinse – often overlooked, but absolutely pivotal. Before you think of applying any sort of wipe or scrub to your glasses, start with a gentle rinse under tepid water. This seemingly simple act washes away the microscopic dust or particles that can act like sandpaper on your delicate lenses. Consider this: would you use a scourer on a prized painting? No! So, always rinse first to ensure that cleaning is a safe, scratch-free experience.

Use A Lens Cloth

Picture this: You’re in a rush, there’s a smudge, and you’re thinking of using that shirttail, napkin, or any old cloth nearby. Tempting, right? Well, resist the urge. The fibres in regular cloths or tissues, which might appear soft to our skin, can be abrasive to the lens surface. Enter the hero of our tale: the microfibre lens cloth. Its soft, smooth texture is specially designed to care for the sensitive surface of your lenses, ensuring they remain unscratched and crystal clear. Consider it the VIP treatment your glasses deserve!

Never Use Household Glass Cleaner

Windows and eyeglasses. They might both be made of glass, but that’s where the similarity ends. Household cleaners often contain ammonia or harsh chemicals which, while great for windows, can strip away the special coatings on your eyeglasses. Instead, think gentle. A drop of dishwashing liquid diluted in lukewarm water can be your glasses’ best friend, offering a safe and effective cleaning solution. So, leave the household sprays for the windows and give your glasses the gentle touch they require.

How To Store Your Eyeglasses Safely

Cleanliness is half the battle. The other half? Safe storage. You wouldn’t throw pearls into a drawer, and the same should go for your eyeglasses.

Every pair of glasses should have a cosy home: a sturdy protective case. It’s their sanctuary against potential harm – from dust, scratches, or even an accidental squish! When nestling them in, always ensure the lenses are facing upwards, like a sunbather soaking up rays. This simple act avoids putting undue pressure on the delicate lenses. You can find all the necessary accessories to take care for your lens on Arlowolf.

But, we get it. Sometimes life happens, and the case isn’t nearby. If you have to set them down, always place them with the lenses facing the sky. It’s a small habit, but over time, it can be the defining factor between glasses that last and those that don’t.

In essence, our eyeglasses do more than just help us see; they’re companions, style statements, and sometimes, conversation starters. They deserve our best care. Here’s to crystal clear vision and even clearer care tips for our beloved specs! Cheers!