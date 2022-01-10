By our editor

It had never been done before: balancing the global economy. Every year, companies compare their assets and liabilities on their balance sheet in the annual accounts, to provide insight into their health. Could the same calculation not provide useful insights into the health and future prospects of economies?

Yes, they thought at the McKinsey Global Institute. So why not give it a try at this think tank from the renowned global consultancy? “Just as companies often pay attention to their profit and loss accounts, we invariably look at economic growth in GDP in countries [bruto binnenlands product]. But that paints a different picture than a balance sheet. We know about companies’ assets – and thus their future growth opportunities. We don’t know that about countries,” explains Sven Smit, senior partner at McKinsey’s Amsterdam office, and one of the researchers.

The McKinsey Global Institute looked at 10 major economies in North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Asia (China and Japan), Europe (Germany, France, UK and Sweden) and Australia. Together they account for 60 percent of GDP worldwide. The Netherlands was not among them.

End of November last year the investigation came out. As it turns out, over the past two decades, the link between economic growth in GDP and the value of wealth in the global economy has been disrupted. While the economy grew very moderately in terms of GDP, the balance sheet value of the ten economies mentioned above has tripled since 2000 to USD 520,000 billion (EUR 460,000 billion).

An important cause of this disruption: the financial crisis of 2008 and the monetary and economic policies that have been pursued since then, for example with low interest rates.

Property

The McKinsey researchers have also calculated what they call the “net worth” of the economies. This is comparable to the equity on the balance sheet of companies: the amount that remains when you deduct the financial obligations (usually the debts) from all assets. For the ten economies, McKinsey has a net worth of 540,000 billion dollars (460,000 billion euros). Per capita this results in a net asset value of 66,000 dollars (58,000 euros). Incidentally, there are major differences between the 10 economies in this respect.

That net worth of the economies is almost entirely – 95 percent – ​​in the hands of households. Not only ‘directly’, via cash, savings accounts or investments, but also ‘indirectly’, via, for example, pension funds and insurers.

Strikingly, this net worth has soared, while government and corporate investment has kept pace with much more subdued GDP growth. This is due to the enormous price increases of real estate, which in turn are mainly caused by the historically low interest rates that central banks have set since the financial crisis. This makes borrowing cheap and investments in real estate, for example, are much more profitable than holding capital in savings accounts. These real estate price increases were much higher than average inflation.

Two-thirds of the balance sheets of the ten major economies now consist of real estate: houses and buildings, plus the land on which they stand. Is there a lot of air in the world economy now because of the high prices of land and real estate?

“I dare not say that, we have not investigated that,” says Smit van McKinsey. In their report, the researchers do ask the rhetorical question of whether it is healthy for the economy that high real estate prices stimulate economic growth much more than investments in, for example, production capacity or intellectual property, and that the increase in wealth is mainly due to higher prices for real estate and land. They leave the answer open.

Floating powers

In a company you would say that the capital is ‘stuck in bricks’. And that’s not a compliment. The expression is used to indicate that capital can provide little growth in productivity.

McKinsey observes that in the ten economies studied, capital is not sufficiently involved in the driving forces that do ensure productivity growth – and therefore economic growth. That is, only 20 percent. There should be more capital in infrastructure, machinery, resource reserves and intellectual property. And in a tech society, especially in the latter category.

But in the category ‘intangibles‘, or intangible assets, such as R&D (research and development), intellectual property, software and trademark rights are only 4 percent of the capital. And that while, according to research by the OECD – the think tank of industrialized countries – companies achieve the highest return on investment (one of 24 percent).

According to Smit, the fact that intangible assets represent such a low value on the balance sheet is also due to the accountancy rules. “It is precisely these assets that must be written off quickly. While the social value of investments in these ‘intangibles’ often lasts much longer.”

What does this say about the future? McKinsey comes up with two possible scenarios. In the first scenario, the economy has undergone a major change as a result of low interest rates, which means that wealth has grown sharply in relation to the increase in GDP. With an increasingly older population, more inclined to save and invest (if they have a higher income), interest rates will remain low. The value of real estate and investments remains high in this scenario. Investments will also go more than now to intangible assets (‘intangibles’). As mentioned, their value is quickly depreciated on the balance sheet, while these investments do make a greater contribution to economic growth.

In the second scenario that McKinsey calculated, the value of real estate and investments does fall and the wealth (net value) of societies decreases as a result. According to this scenario, investments in the period of recovery after the corona pandemic will be invested more in making the economy more sustainable and digital. This drives up interest rates and results in lower prices for investments and real estate. And then the sky will disappear from the balance sheets of countries.

Was this research a one-off gimmick? Or will McKinsey do this exercise more often from now on? “Many economists have asked us to repeat this every year,” says Smit. And? “Yes, we will definitely do it more often.”

Research McKinsey Three balances

To compile the balance sheet of the global economy, the McKinsey Global Institute drew on the databases of national statistical offices of ten countries. In fact, they have composed three balance sheets from that. The first balance is that of the real economy, with assets such as houses, buildings, infrastructure, machines, raw materials and intellectual property. The second balance sheet shows all financial assets and liabilities of households, governments and companies, including assets such as stocks, bonds, the assets of pension funds, plus the value of cash and bank accounts). Finally, the third balance sheet is that of the financial sector. Remarkably, all three balance sheets are worth approximately $500,000 billion.