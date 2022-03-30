The panel of the House of Representatives that investigates the insurrection of January 6 identified gaps in the telephone documentation that the former president made that day. There are more than seven hours that were not found and they suspect that the president could have used advisory or disposable telephones, which is prohibited by law.

‘The Washington Post’ and the ‘CBS’ chain revealed documents indicating that there is a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in the telephone records, both for calls received and made, from Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, the day on the one that happened the capture of the Capitol.

The Legislative Committee in charge of the investigation is on the trail of missing persons from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. In that period there is no note from the White House regarding the activities of the former president.

During those hours, hundreds of people – most of them Trump supporters – forced their way into Congress when the joint session was held to confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 elections. The acts ended with more than 700 individuals arrested and images not to forget.

In this context, the Commission’s investigations are headed down two paths. On the one hand, they seek to find out the methods by which Trump communicated that day, if he did so through parallel channels such as the phones of his aides – a method he used throughout his term, according to a former assistant – or disposable devices, and if he broke deliberately the Records Act. On the other, if they did indeed receive the entire White House records.









However, the anomalous situation does not imply that the panel is unaware of what the former president did during those hours. After speaking with 800 witnesses, they have tried to reconstruct the route that Trump took during the day.

This year, the House Committee investigating the attack obtained 11 pages of White House records along with the president’s official diary and calls from the central office of the presidential mansion. There they show that Trump spoke by phone with eight people in the morning and 11 in the afternoon.

In August, the board issued an order to more than 30 telecommunications and social media companies to keep the records of hundreds of users, including Trump himself, his family and allied Republican congressmen.

They also continue to receive records from the National Archives and various sources, which may help reproduce the president’s routine that day. At the beginning of the year they collected 15 boxes with documentation at the Florida vacation home of the former head of state.

There is certainty that at 8:00 am he addressed a large number of supporters at the Ellipse, where he reiterated the allegations of irregularities at the polls. He then returned to the White House.

The committee is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans. © AP / Scott Applewhite

Among the calls that are verified are conversations with his former adviser Steve Bannon, who had predicted in a podcast that “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow”, referring to January 6.

In a communication, Bannon even urges Trump to intensify pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to block the ratification of Biden’s victory.

It is also confirmed that he spoke with several Republican members of the House and Senate so that they were ready to question the veracity of the official vote count; also a discussion with the Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

What is the Presidential Records Act?

The gap that appeared in the call history of former President Donald Trump on January 6, violating the legislation that advocates protecting the records of the leaders, reopened the debate on its relative effectiveness and lack of control capacity.

The purpose of the law is to preserve the content that comes out of the communication channels of the presidents, such as emails, text messages and calls, regardless of the devices, so that it is considered property of the United States Government.

However, the main flaw is the absence of a consistent procedure that pursues its compliance and is in the hands of the good will of the occupants of the Oval Office and its staff to preserve the records.

Trump was warned about this legislation when it was revealed that he had taken boxes of classified material to his home in Florida.

The Presidential Records Act was enacted in 1978, out of necessity after the Watergate scandal, when then-President Richard Nixon had considered destroying a collection of secret tapes indicating the cover-up of the botched break-in of the Democratic National Committee.

With EFE and AP