Facial care is something that most women have integrated into their lives. The face is our letter of introduction, and it is normal to worry about maintaining its good appearance. The same does not happen with the intimate areawhich is greatly forgotten, for most, perhaps precisely because we do not see it. However, it is increasingly common to find beauty products focused on a woman’s genital area: serums, creams, balms… On the other hand, gynecologists also advise introducing certain care, such as hydration, and even aesthetic medicine treatmentsto improve the quality of life of women, because it is not just about aesthetics, but about increasing well-being.

How to care for the female intimate area

The hygiene It is the basic care to maintain intimate health. Vaginal douching is completely discouraged, and in general it is recommended to wash the intimate area only with warm water or a specific gelstarting with puberty and the arrival of menstruation. In addition to hygiene, the doctor Bárbara Fernández del Basgynecologist expert in menopause and collaborator of the Days of Confidence brand, recommends vulvar hydrationas part of body hydration. «The vulva is another part of our anatomy and has skin with the same characteristics as the rest of our body. One has to adapt the characteristics of the cream to each situation“If you are having infections, you should use one with probiotics, if you want to prevent and/or treat genital atrophy, we would use one with hyaluronic acid and/or topical hormones, if there is irritation, I recommend one based on vitamin E, etc.” .

Different is the vaginal hydration which, in general, is recommended for women who are perimenopause or already in menopause, and other exceptional cases. Miriam Lledósexual health specialist in the Sha Spain physiotherapy department, explains that at this stage “changes begin to occur in the female body because the level of estrogen decreases, and among other fundamental changes, the level of collagen decreases, which, in Depending on the individual and genetic characteristics of each woman, it can cause some or all of a diverse compilation of symptoms. The main alterations are changes in flow or tissues (odor, skin or mucosa irritation, infections, decreased organ support capacity) due to hormonal changes that affect the amount of collagen and the composition of the vaginal microbiota. . Vaginal hydration is essential for prevent and treat drynesssomething common with the drop in estrogen and which can be very uncomfortable for women, especially when they have intimate relationships.

Furthermore, Dr. Bárbara Fernández del Bas adds that “vaginal hydration can begin in young women if they use hormonal contraceptives or feel discomfort, women in the postpartum or breastfeeding and women who are going through an oncological process.









How to choose a cream to moisturize the vagina

The benefits of using a specific product to hydrate the vagina are diverse, as explained by gynecologist Fernández del Bas «maintains elasticity and natural lubricationprevents micro-injuries and discomfort during sexual relations; reduces the risk of infections by improving mucosal barrier function; and when used preventively, it can minimize the impact of vaginal dryness in menopause.

When choosing a cream to hydrate the vagina, Miriam Lledó explains that “there are moisturizers in various formats such as ovules or creamsboth can be applied with a cannula or applicator (based on the woman’s comfort). The most important thing is that the main component is the hyaluronic acidwhich is the only one that has scientific evidence regarding the improvement of the vaginal epithelium due to its great capacity to retain water.

Gynecologist Bárbara Fernández del Bas recommends the use of products “without perfumes, without parabens, or silicones, or paraffins.” He also emphasizes the difference between lubricantswhich can be used when having sexual relations to reduce discomfort, and vaginal moisturizing creams and serumswhich can be used daily to prevent dryness.

Other care for a woman’s intimate area

Other care for the intimate area that experts recommend is for women of childbearing age, “the use of products that respect the mucous membranes and skin, such as menstrual cupswhich come in different sizes and textures and are made of medical silicone (and are also environmentally friendly, as they last ten years and to clean them after the cycle you only have to boil them) or the menstrual pantieswhich are washable, absorbent, anti-odor, breathable and provide protection for about 8 to 12 hours. These products do not contain perfumes or alcohols nor do they release components that our body can absorb and cause any type of corrosion,” says Miriam Lledó.

Carry out exercises for the pelvic floor muscles It is also essential to prevent urinary incontinence and improve intimate well-being. Although this usually suffers after childbirth or as a result of menopause, ideally this area should always be worked on to protect it. Although prevention is essential, if the pelvic floor is damaged, the doctor Santiago Palaciosgynecologist and director of the Palacios Clinic, recommends to reinforce it, electromagnetic chaira non-invasive treatment designed for people suffering from urinary incontinence and other problems related to pelvic floor weakness. Through high-intensity electromagnetic stimulation technology, the pelvic muscles are strengthened without the need for intervention. Between 5 and 8 sessions, 30 minutes long, are recommended.

Other therapies that also help take care of the intimate area, especially as the years go by, are the vaginal laser which, as the Palacios Clinic explains, “uses thermal energy to stimulate collagen and elastin production in vaginal tissue. This process promotes tissue regeneration, resulting in improved elasticity, lubrication and general health of the treated area. It is indicated for vaginal dryness and discomfort, vaginal atrophy, laxity after childbirth, urinary incontinence or pain during sexual relations. 3 to 5 sessions are recommended.

Another treatment that is used to rejuvenate the tissues of the female intimate area is PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) combined with hyaluronic acid. «This technique combines the healing properties of PRP with the hydrating and restorative power of hyaluronic acid, offering an effective and non-invasive solution for a variety of gynecological conditions. It is used to treat vaginal atrophy, dryness, loss of vaginal elasticity related to menopause or postpartum or the prevention of aging of vaginal tissue,” according to the experts at Clínica Palacios. 2 to 3 sessions are recommended.

Below, we offer a selection of creams and other products to care for the intimate area.

Days of Confidence Intimate Moisturizing Balm

Days of Confidence Intimate Moisturizing Balm.



D.R.





Formulated with hyaluronic acid, organic virgin sea buckthorn oil, probiotics, vitamin B12, chia oil, organic virgin apricot oil, essential oils of tea tree and clove, aloe vera and glycerin, helps combat intimate dryness. Its natural composition hydrates, soothes and regenerates, while enhancing the natural lubrication mechanism. Price: 34 euros.

Anti Aging by Intimate Beauty

Anti Aging by Intimate Beauty.



D.R.





Anti-aging emulsion Quickly absorbed, it deeply hydrates, regenerates the skin’s barrier function and combats aging. With biostimulant and energizing molecules, it stimulates collagen synthesis, restructures elastic fibers and returns firmness, elasticity and luminosity to the intimate area, improving protection against external aggressions. Price: 20 euros.

Intyma3 Tech by Sublime Oils

Intyma3 Tech Gel by Sublime Oils.



D.R.





An intensive formula for external genital area with three specific Biotech Inside active ingredients that renew the skin barrier, intensely hydrate, balance the microbiome, increase the growth factor, prevent odors without masking them, as well as aging caused by sustained inflammation and skin involution. These three active ingredients crown a formula loaded with phytoingredients that will accompany episodes and states of weakness in the vulvar area. Price: 64 euros.

V-Serum Balisese Essence by Lico

A serum formulated with common active ingredients in facial products such as niacinamide, a complex of hyaluronic acid, nutripeptides, tripeptide 5 and Buah Merah oil. Firms the skin of the labia majora and minora, which with the passage of age, undergo a sagging process; protects the microbiota, increasing skin hydration, and has a lightening and firming effect. Price: 43.90 euros.

Chilly No Rinse Fresh

Chilly does not rinse Fresh.



D.R.





Intimate hygiene gel in foam and without rinsing which is enriched with natural menthol to provide lasting freshness and respect the natural physiological balance of the intimate area. Gynecologically tested, it contains an anti-odor molecule that neutralizes and reduces the formation of bad odors, thanks to its antibacterial action. It has pH5, to maintain optimal conditions of the vaginal microbiome. Price: 4.99 euros.