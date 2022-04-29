A old man takes care of the neighbor’s dogs for a few days. From that gesture of generosity to meet the needs of those who live next door, much more was born. And today the gentleman over the years thanks for this opportunity: because thanks to those dogs it is returned to livehe found a new reason to move on.

Photo source from Pixabay

Smokey, Oreo and Jennifer they are three adorable little dogs. Their owner has entrusted the three dogs to their neighbor for a few days. He did not know how to do otherwise and decided to rely on the kindness and goodness of his neighbor.

The old gentleman accepted not knowing that meeting Smokey, Oreo and Jennifer would forever change his life. He has found a new reason to move on. And he wanted to write a letter to the owner to thank him. Letter later shared on Reddit.

Good afternoon. This letter is about your vacation two weeks ago and how you let me babysit Smokey, Oreo and Jennifer. I’d just like to give you a letter of thanks. As you know, I’m an old man. You don’t see me out often anymore, because these joints aren’t as lively as they used to be. To add to that, two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, my father was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. After his death, I was left alone in my house. I have no wife or children. I could go to sleep one day and never wake up again. Every day he just sat there wondering what I have done for this world.

Photo source from Pixabay

Elder takes care of his neighbor’s dogs and writes a letter to the owner of the pets

The man was tired of life until he met his new furry friends.

Your pets are the cutest, funniest and most annoying individuals (in a good way, don’t worry, they haven’t ruined the house too much!). They gave me the motivation to start my life over. I started waking up early in the morning. I started taking walks outside with your pets for the first time in years. Every 10 minutes, whenever I felt sad for a second, they barked or rubbed against my leg and made me laugh. The highlight of their stay was when I took them to the park. It was the longest time I’ve spent outside in a while. Not only did they push me to interact with pets, I also met other people, started talking, and made friends with a handful of other humans. I was so happy to finally be able to talk to friends again, interact with others and feel part of the human race. I realize I sound very existential right now, but I’m telling the truth. It’s nice to know I’m doing something for someone, even if he’s my neighbor.

Photo source from Pixabay

A new life for him, who has come back to want to live, adopting two dogs to walk and talk with them.