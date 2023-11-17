President of the NGO Todos pela Educação states that measures for early childhood combat inequalities and promote social development

Authorities met this 6th fair (November 17, 2023), in Recife, for an event to discuss public policies for Early Childhood (the period covering children from 0 to 6 years old). The Working Group “Brazil Learning from Brazil” was carried out by CDESS (Sustainable Social Economic Development Council), organized by the NGOs Todos Pela Educação and Ffoundation Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal.

“There is no other policy that has a greater social, economic and sustainability impact than caring for our country’s children. We have a great opportunity here. If not now, when?”declared Priscila Cruzpresident of the NGO All for Education and event mediator.

Participating in the ceremony were:

The ceremony focused on exchanging national, state and federal experiences on early childhood. A technical report of the discussions, prepared by Todos Pela Educação and the Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation, will be delivered to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in early 2024.

Minister Alexandre Padilha highlighted the need for federative integration to advance the issue in the country.

“We are taking decisive steps towards uniting and rebuilding the country. I have no doubt that [esse evento] It will be decisive so that we can take a step further in the construction of an early childhood policy”, he declared.

The minister took the opportunity to criticize the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), which, according to him, kept the country in “permanent conflict”.

Watch: