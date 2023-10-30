Lewis Hamilton is not concerned about second place in the world championship at the expense of Sergio Perez.

Can it still be exciting for a second place in the world championship? In principle it is a run race. But anyone who watched Perez yesterday can conclude that anything is still possible in the remaining races.

Max has been world champion for this season for a while now. What remains is second and third place. In principle, that second place seems to go to Sergio Perez. But the miracles are not over yet. If the Mexican continues to make mistakes and Lewis Hamilton continues to perform, P2 could still fall to the Brit at the very last moment.

Hamilton himself says he is not actually that concerned with it. If he does finish in P2, he will see that as a bonus. What matters to him now is that Mercedes finishes second in the constructors’ championship. That boy remained so modest. Mercedes is currently second, but feels Ferrari’s hot breath on its neck. Russel and Hamilton therefore have to earn points in the remaining races to secure P2 for the team.

He (Hamilton) doesn’t expect much from a second place in the world championship when it comes to him personally. Perez has a championship car, according to Hamilton. The driver has a point there, but Checo has to do it himself. After the Mexican GP, ​​Hamilton managed to catch up with no less than 19 points on the Mexican, who himself had to deal with a scoreless DNF. With 20 points to go, the gap has become a lot smaller.

There are still three GPs and a sprint race on the agenda.

In short, plenty of fireworks ahead for Lewis to show his best side. (via Telegraph)

