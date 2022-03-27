In recent years, thetaking antibiotics went up on the counter of the defendants for various reasons, but this time the accusation has a certain importance: it seems in fact there is a link between the consumption of antibiotics and the cognitive decline.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Plos One.

Taking antibiotics and cognitive decline – here’s what the research says

In order to develop the study, a team of scholars from Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts based on a sample of 14,542 female subjects. Scientists, in their research, have tried to explain how important it is to closely monitor antibiotic use and also how important it is to understand the link between what’s happening in our guts and what’s happening in our brains.

There is two-way communication between the central nervous system and the gut, which is called the gut-brain axis. Scientists believe that the gut-brain axis allows our gut bacteria to affect the brain.

The gut microbiome regulates brain development and function throughout our lifespan. Several scientific evidences have been demonstrated which attest that changes in the gut microbiome may have a function in the development of psychiatric and neurological conditions such as: depression, schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorder, anxiety and Alzheimer’s disease.

Taking antibiotics can alter intestinal microbial communities since, by their very nature, they suppress bacteria. These changes can last for months or years after exposure to their use.

Different previous studies have detected a connection between the intestinal microbiome and the brain, but to date it is unknown what this involvement may be. New research from Harvard scholars adds new insights into a very important research field.

“In a cohort of over 14,000 women, we observed that antibiotic use in middle age was significantly associated with subsequent lower scores for global cognition, learning and working memory, and psychomotor speed and attention “said the experts: “As far as we know, our research represents the first major study on chronic long-term antibiotic use and subsequent cognition“.

The women involved in the study and in a long-term research project on chronic diseases calledNurses’ Health Study, they had taken antibiotic medications for several reasons, including: respiratory infections, dental problems, acne and urinary tract infections.

According to information from the study sample, for those involved in taking antibiotics, the resulting decline in brain power in the various categories of learning, response and memory was the equivalent of about three to four years of normal aging.

Cognitive ability was assessed on average seven years after starting antibiotic use, through an online test that volunteers completed at home. The test included four different tasks in total, designed to measure different aspects of cognitive performance.

“This relationship was associated with a longer duration of antibiotic use and persisted after modulation for many potential confounders.“, Explained the authors of the study.

It is important to specify that in scientific research such as this one, the connection is not sufficient to prove causation. Put simply, the data does not show that it is definitely the use of antibiotics that is leading to cognitive decline.

It’s possible that the conditions the antibiotics were intended for, rather than the antibiotics themselves, caused this small cognitive decline, for example, but research has revealed enough to suggest that more studies on the subject are more than justified.

For completeness of information, it is necessary to underline the limitations of the research in question: it did not examine any particular type of antibiotic; was based on self-reporting of antibiotic intake. However, the large sample size and consideration of other variables, including diet and other medications, increase its value.

Investigations on the link between antibiotics, intestinal microbiome and brain function will not stop, it can be said that, to date, this is one of the best researches that have studied the potential long-term effects in adult humans of the intake of antibiotics.